Ten Moves, Two Tents, and Five Months of a Housing Reckoning in Minneapolis

When the park police came to Powderhorn Park in early June to deliver the usual notices to vacate, citing the exception to the statewide ban on grounds of safety concerns within the encampment, neighbors who lived in the houses lining the perimeter of the park intervened, staging an impromptu rally and calling their local representatives in support of the small encampment. The area, a bastion of liberal politics and social justice nonprofits, swelled with new energy after the uprising. Little felt it: “There’s been a lot of people coming in to volunteer, helping out with clothes and food—a little bit of everything,” she told me. Lee George, who lives in a house adjacent to the park, said he also sensed an awakening among his neighbors about the extent of the crisis, as they repurposed an active protest WhatsApp channel to support the new encampment. “The beautiful thing is the fact that we know simply kicking these people out of Powderhorn isn’t a solution or an answer,” he said in June. “There is a compulsion for people to address it at this time.”

Jake Virden, the lead organizer of Parks and Power, agreed there was a palpable shift after George Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests that roiled the city. On June 3, the park board announced its commitment to reducing its collaboration with city police. Soon after, the superintendent of the parks rescinded the order to vacate. Getting the park board to deliver a single portable restroom at a nearby park at the onset of the pandemic had been like “pulling teeth,” Virden said, but days after the Powderhorn eviction was blocked, the board voted to designate Minneapolis parks a refuge for unsheltered people. The resolution authorized “all necessary administrative actions” to make them as safe and habitable as possible for the homeless population, and committed the board to work closely with agency partners to secure support in service of long-term housing solutions. “The more people are aware that our most vulnerable neighbors are living without housing, and it’s front and center, the more we can gather the political will to make change,” Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board President Jono Cowgill said the next day. “This is one example of what has been, for years now, a housing crisis in the state and across the country, and we’re seeing it manifest right now in one of the premier parks in the city of Minneapolis.”

Cowgill was right about the depth of the crisis. According to the 2018 Minnesota Homeless Study, led by a local foundation, an estimated 19,600 Minnesotans experienced homelessness on any given night in 2018; on a single night in October of that year in Hennepin County, the number was 4,072. Nearly 50 percent of all adults experiencing homelessness in the county are Black, and 15 percent are Native American, even though they represent approximately 14 and 1 percent of the overall population, respectively. Yolanda Bowers, a Black woman who moved into the eastern camp at Powderhorn, had faced homelessness in the Twin Cities region for 30 years. “I’m just tired,” Bowers said, crossing her spindly legs as she sat in a patch of scorched grass. “I’ve never utilized Minnesota services when it comes to housing—they haven’t came.” After almost a year into her time on the county’s coordinated entry process to obtain subsidized housing, she said she still hadn’t received a call. (Half of the county’s adult unhoused population is in a similar holding pattern, and the wait time averages more than a year, according to the 2018 report.)