A Petulant Trump Squanders His Best Chance for a Breakthrough

By repeatedly talking over both Page and Kamala Harris, Pence must have alienated female voters, who already support the Democratic ticket by a historic margin of 2 to 1, according to some recent polls. There may have been a few swing-state male voters who would have relished the latest example of Republican disdain for women in politics, but my guess is that most of those men are already wearing MAGA hats and proudly going maskless. The rest of them could probably squeeze into a dive bar somewhere.

Both Pence and Harris are disciplined candidates who obviously memorized their briefing books and rehearsed with mock debates. Pence, in fact, probably did more debate preparation in a single afternoon than Trump has done in a lifetime. As a result, the debate provided a revealing look at the internal polling on both sides as the candidates recited their prepared talking points.

Harris, who had a strong debate, though one devoid of any transcendent moments, used her time to provide viewers with a handy rundown of some of the recent revelations about Trump’s leadership style. She highlighted the New York Times story that our business-genius president paid only $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017. She picked up on an Atlantic story that Trump had called the war dead “suckers.” And the California senator reminded voters that Trump—in his taped interview with Bob Woodward—knew how lethal the coronavirus was in late January. As Harris pointed out, “They knew, and they covered it up. The president said it was a hoax.”