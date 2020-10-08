A Petulant Trump Squanders His Best Chance for a Breakthrough

On Thursday morning, Donald Trump, the king of real-estate bankruptcy, declared political bankruptcy. Trailing Joe Biden by double-digit margins in recent national polls, the Covid-stricken president did what he does best—he had a self-destructive temper tantrum. After the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that next week’s face-off with Biden would be held virtually because of concerns about the coronavirus, Trump said in an interview on the Fox Business Network, “I’m not going to waste my time with a virtual debate.”

Trump, of course, must be busy composing deranged all-caps tweets and binge-watching Fox News. But normally, candidates in his dire position relish any debate as a chance to reset the race—especially if their opponent is as uneven a debater as Joe Biden, who has had enough shaky debate performances to make many Democrats nervous.

Instead, just as he did earlier this week in loudly rejecting the last chance for an economic stimulus package before the election, Trump reverted to his unique negotiating strategy: The Art of the Squeal. By screaming about something—whether it is unfairness, time-wasting or, one of these days, the astrological charts—Trump expects his opponents to beg for a chance to renegotiate.

Yes, there remains a chance that Republicans in Congress, hoping to save some of their most endangered members, will agree to provide more economic relief for those suffering from the pandemic. Trump, in fact, is now trumpeting that the stimulus talks are back on, which seems to be his latest attempt to negotiate with himself.

But it is impossible to envision how Trump recovers from being a debate refusenik. Having made a prudent decision, the debate commission is not about to say, “We were wrong. We do indeed want a super-spreader debate in person.” Nor is Biden about to show up at the White House gates in a chicken suit, begging Trump to reconsider and debate.