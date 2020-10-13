Making the Supreme Court Safe for Democracy

The death of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sent the already fraught politics of Supreme Court confirmation into crisis. But the panic that followed the news of Ginsburg’s death, given the heightened stakes of the 2020 election, has served one useful purpose: It’s made it clearer than ever that Supreme Court reform is an urgent democratic cause, one that requires rethinking the federal judiciary from the ground up.

The mandate for this reconsideration could not be more glaring. President Donald Trump has nominated ardent conservative Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ginsburg’s seat, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is seizing the opportunity to consolidate right-wing control of the institution for generations. Democrats have decried Republicans’ decision to fast-track Barrett’s confirmation prior to the election—an act of brazen hypocrisy, given Republicans’ refusal to consider Merrick Garland’s nomination in 2016 on the grounds that an election-year confirmation would deprive the American people of the opportunity to exercise their democratic will. Still, McConnell’s shameless power grab has inadvertently triggered a once-in-a-century opportunity to truly confront and repair the damage that the high court’s incredible power has done to the workings of American politics. As with other structural challenges, however, success can only be achieved if Democrats play their hand more astutely than their opponents do.

Ginsburg became iconic for her extraordinary feminist accomplishments as advocate and judge. Yet the timing of her death was catastrophic, casting a pall on her legacy. In 2013, with the Democrats still holding both the presidency and the Senate, Ginsburg made a bet on her own longevity. It is now left to the rest of us to pay the Republicans their winnings. But rather than criticize Ginsburg for her decision, it is far more productive to ask how best to reimagine the Supreme Court in her honor. No one should be surprised, after all, that Ginsburg held fast to power that no judge in a democracy should have.

Thomas Jefferson pointedly observed in the first decade of the nineteenth century that treating the Supreme Court as “the citadel of the law” would encourage those losing power by democratic means to “retreat into the judiciary as into a stronghold.” Jefferson all but sketched McConnell’s quest for judicial power centuries in advance. McConnell is banking on the right’s demonstrated ability to maintain political control from the Supreme Court’s commanding heights—to the point that he’s prepared to lose his own Senate majority to consolidate right-wing judicial rule.

The left should not aim merely to reverse McConnell’s successes. That will serve chiefly to lock in a broken status quo.

Democrats can either play into McConnell’s strategy or make a better move. Reviving their best traditions, the left should not aim merely to reverse McCon­nell’s successes. That course of action will serve chiefly to lock in a broken status quo—preserving the standing of Supreme Court justices as royalty but vying to confirm left-leaning monarchs rather than right-wing ones. Instead, Democrats should work to undo the long-running transformation of our democracy into glorified judicial politics—a conversion Democrats helped to bring about over the course of the past century. This may mean storming and occupying the citadel of law. But it would end the high court game of thrones in order to reimagine the core mission of the judiciary in American democracy.