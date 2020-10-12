How the Media Can Mount a War Against Voter Suppression

I get excited, a tiny blast of dopamine goes off in my head anytime a cable news host says, “New swing-state poll numbers coming up after the break.” Admittedly, the effect is enhanced when the numbers show Biden up by 13 points in Pennsylvania and tanks when he drops to four. But over the years, it’s gotten so that I get a buzz from the very word poll, its letters for a moment spelling hope.

The anchors and panelists who dole out the numbers seem excited, too, as they bat around approval ratings and cross tabs, percentages and predictions. But in the thrill of the horse race, it’s easy to forget that the stables are in flames. Television, which is still Americans’ preferred platform for getting the news, rarely mentions voter suppression within a 10-minute radius of a poll, despite the fact that it could render much of the polling meaningless. It’s as if restrictive voter ID laws, roll purges, and Trump’s regular assaults on mail-in voting bear no relation to the polls; their shiny, boldface numerals never quite touching the muddied facts on the ground.



It’s not that national news shows ignore voter suppression. It’s that they report on it reactively, their impetus lacking the same fervor of their polling coverage, where there’s a passion for getting out in front of voter trends and analyzing every startling outlier. When it comes to voter suppression, however, the media operates in fits and starts. For days at a time, they’ll be all over the big, in-your-face stories, like the outrageously long lines in Georgia’s April primaries or Trump’s postmaster general dismantling the post office. But when the breaking (and usually Trump-centric) news subsides, coverage of the GOP’s ongoing, many-headed scheme to disenfranchise millions of voters goes quiet.

Network and cable news have picked up some of the slack of late, shining stronger spotlights on voting issues—and doing so more intensely since the pandemic began to expose the cracks and craters in the election system. Over Labor Day, NBC News/MSNBC launched “Vote Watch,” occasional, dedicated segments on the obstacles to voting. CNN, CBS, and ABC are also beefing up their coverage. But none are covering suppression where it could appear with the frequency it deserves: with the daily and, in cable’s case, hourly recitation of poll numbers.



What’s the real margin of error if, more than ever, pollsters’ “likely voters” are less likely to have their ballots counted or be able to vote in the first place?

Here’s an idea: Make coverage of voter suppression as central to TV’s election news as the polls. Join them at the hip. The addictive horse-race news could run alongside the less glamorous but equally urgent reporting on voter disenfranchisement. Polling data and voter suppression are inextricably linked, the latter serving as context and caveat to the former. What’s the real margin of error if, more than ever, pollsters’ “likely voters” are less likely to have their ballots counted or be able to vote in the first place?

