The Martyrdom of Donald Trump

It’s clear that he’s resumed his rallies and normal routines partially because he believes a faux recovery might flatter his strength, maintain an image of control, minimize the virus’s severity, and in so doing, revive his fading campaign. It’s also clear, already, that this strategy has failed⁠—Biden is now leading many national polls by double digits; the latest state polls suggest even Texas and Georgia might be slipping away from Trump’s column. But beyond strategy, Trump also seems intent on living out a particular principle. His willingness to put his own health at risk and return to business can be understood as an expression of the only real worldview he can really be assumed to hold—that the world should bend to his will and the will of men like him, all entitled to a life unencumbered by whatever claims society and good sense might make on them.

This is the thread that runs through so much of what people find most objectionable about him—from his crimes in office to the revelation at long last, in late September, that he’d paid little to nothing in income taxes for many years. His boorishness, his authoritarian personality, his simple venality are all secondary traits, derivatives of a more fundamental aspect of his character and identity. The idea at the bottom of it all is that Donald Trump cannot justly be restrained or even inconvenienced by the mores and concerns of the common—that his position at the top of the imbricated hierarchies ordering American society will always immunize him morally and spiritually, if not literally.

The word for this is conservatism. Even now, there are those who insist Trump represents a meaningful departure from it: Pundits committed to the idea that the right has cathected to something foreign and novel within him. In truth, he’s simply embodied all they already were and all they already believed, without apology, obfuscation, or restraint. In his illness, his appeal has become corporeal—he both spreads and manifests the gospel of personal liberty with his own straining lungs. The word has been made flesh.