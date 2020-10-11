The Martyrdom of Donald Trump

The president is a sick man. On its face, Trump’s appalling handling of his coronavirus diagnosis doesn’t seem to tell us much more than we already knew about him. His inability to admit to any fault or vulnerability, his reckless disregard for others, and his brazen dishonesty are all too familiar to us now. But our weariness shouldn’t obscure the fact that Trump’s departure from Walter Reed and premature return to the White House and campaign trail—a potentially life-threatening course of action—is, by a wide margin, the bravest thing he’s ever done, a feat of personal daring that, of course, can’t really be construed as an act of personal sacrifice.

What is it all for? He isn’t the first president to downplay or obscure an illness and he probably won’t be the last. But he may be the first to have risked worsening his condition without an obvious substantive rationale in mind. Franklin Delano Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy hid and worked to overcome their illnesses because they had things to do; Trump plainly does not. If re-elected, a cadre of conservative advisors and strategists will reassemble to foist their policy objectives on him again, but at this point for Trump, who has yet to offer the public a real sense of what his own second term priorities might be, victory is apparently its own end. For reasons that are possibly obscure even to him, Trump would like to remain the widely loathed and beleaguered leader of a country whose mounting crises he has only deepened.

It’s clear that he’s resumed his rallies and normal routines partially because he believes a faux recovery might flatter his strength, maintain an image of control, minimize the virus’ severity, and in so doing, revive his fading campaign. It’s also clear, already, that this strategy has failed⁠—Biden is now leading many national polls by double digits; the latest state polls suggest even Texas and Georgia might be slipping away from Trump’s column. But beyond strategy, Trump also seems intent on living out a particular principle. His willingness to put his own health at risk and return to business can be understood as an expression of the only real worldview he can really be assumed to hold—that the world should bend to his will and the will of men like him, all entitled to a life unencumbered by whatever claims society and good sense might make on them.

This is the thread that runs through so much of what people find most objectionable about him—from his crimes in office to the revelation at long last, in late September, that he’d paid little to nothing in income taxes for many years. His boorishness, his authoritarian personality, his simple venality are all secondary traits, derivatives of a more fundamental aspect of his character and identity. The idea at the bottom of it all is that Donald Trump cannot justly be restrained or even inconvenienced by the mores and concerns of the common—that his position at the top of the imbricated hierarchies ordering American society will always immunize him morally and spiritually if not literally.

The word for this is conservatism. Even now, there are those who insist Trump represents a meaningful departure from it: Pundits committed to the idea that the right has cathected to something foreign and novel within him. In truth, he’s simply embodied all they already were and all they already believed, without apology, obfuscation, or restraint. In his illness, his appeal has become corporeal—he both spreads and manifests the gospel of personal liberty with his own straining lungs. The word has been made flesh.