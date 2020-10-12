How I Found My Voice as the Only Native Student in My Class

I’m a senior this year at a high school in Wake County, which is the largest public school district in North Carolina. I’m also a member of the Lumbee Tribe. And this year, the Wake County Board of Education officially recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time, thanks in part to a speech I gave last fall.



I have always been the only Native person at my school, or any school that I’ve been in. In that kind of situation, sharing your experience and your tribe with others isn’t easy, especially since I’m not really an outspoken person. But I’ve been a member of the Wake County Indian Education Program since my family moved here when I was in second grade, which helps. Our program is pretty diverse. Knowing that there are other people like me, and being able to talk to them has helped a lot. Without them, I don’t think that I’d have the amount of confidence I do now in my identity.



It was through the program that I had the opportunity to speak about recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day in front of the county Board of Education in October of last year. I spoke along two other students and a few parents. I had a video that I had made featuring all of the tribes in North Carolina and a little bit about them. I was originally supposed to just present the video, but there were some technical issues, so I ended up giving a speech. “As one of the only Native students in my school,” I told the board, “the role of educating students and teachers about Indigenous peoples, our cultures, and our experiences often falls on me. If Indigenous Peoples’ Day and American Indian Heritage Month are officially celebrated in our schools, less of this burden will fall on students like me.”

The wider movement to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day has taken a long time. North Carolina does recognize it as a state, but different towns and cities and schools don’t, or they’ll also recognize Columbus Day alongside it. Columbus Day adds to the narrative that American history started in 1492. It erases a lot of our culture and our history. There’s also the fact that Columbus and the people who he sailed with were just very bad people.



We didn’t hear back from the board after our presentation. Personally, I was a little on the pessimistic side about what their response would be. But then, last week, almost a full year later, the board issued the proclamation and made it official. (The board concluded its proclamation by writing, “All schools in the Wake County Public School System are encouraged to support the well-being and growth of American Indian and Indigenous students every day, and especially recognize the contributions of Native Peoples on Oct. 12, 2020, Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”) We found out about it at the same time as everyone else. It was really surprising—in a good way!