The All-American Mind of a Militia Member

In each of these responses, the violence being threatened was not only contemptible—it was alien. Such a frame is seductive but misses the true danger of militia groups. They do not exist outside and in opposition to American democracy; they are its intimate products. Understanding that requires we abandon many of the superficial images and accounts coming out of Michigan—of impoverished men deep in the woods holding meetings in underground rooms—which suggest a false sense of disconnection from mainstream America.

I have spent years trying to understand men like Fox by spending time with them in my research. In that time, I have been able to see their participation in the militia movement not as a single moment but as the outcome of a long process. At the collective level, that process involves the historical development of American democracy alongside racism enforced through a continuous relationship between state violence and private violence. At the individual level, it looks like militia members building, over the course of their lives, physical and mental capabilities for engaging in violence, as well as an understanding of their violence as legitimate, through their interactions with—and the support given to them by—a range of government and law enforcement agencies. In such ways, the stories of militia members teach us about the important and troubling connections between private and state violence that have marked American democracy from its founding to the present. We can see the biographies of these individual men as stories about American democracy.

I have known Mark Romano, which is the pseudonym I gave him in my research, for 15 years. Back when we first met, Mark was a member of the Minutemen, the right-wing militia that patrolled the U.S.-Mexico border looking for “illegals.” I spent months watching Mark as he prowled the border in camouflage, with an M-4 rifle, two handguns, and approximately 100 rounds of ammunition. “I try to only use hollow points,” he once told me about the bullets known for their capacity to expand and fragment in the body and commonly used by police officers, “it causes the most damage.”