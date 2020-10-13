No One’s Hands Are Clean at the Justice Department

Last week—as we close in on an election that will hopefully make Donald J. Trump a single-term president—we learned new information about one of the most dismal chapters of this period from a New York Times report on the administration’s short-lived “family separation” policy. That is how we have come to refer to the policy that was in place from April through June 2018, when the Justice Department, under then–Attorney General Jeff Sessions, implemented an unprecedented policy of “zero tolerance” for illegal entry into the country that resulted in several thousand children being separated from their parents after attempting to cross the southern border.

A federal court halted the effort after a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union, and following widespread public outrage, Trump reversed course and signed an executive order ending it. A court has since been overseeing the reunification of the families that were affected—a process that remains incomplete even to this day.

The Times’ story concerned a draft report by the Justice Department’s inspector general that contains new details about the despicable seriousness of purpose with which Sessions and then–Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein pursued the policy—including a call that Sessions had with the five U.S. attorneys along the border in which Sessions told them bluntly, “We need to take away children.” On another call a week later, Rosenstein made clear that it did not matter how young the children were.

The Times also quoted a curious line from the draft report, ostensibly styled as an overarching conclusion about the behavior of department officials: “The department’s single-minded focus on increasing prosecutions came at the expense of careful and effective implementation of the policy, especially with regard to prosecution of family-unit adults and the resulting child separations.” This would represent a puzzling and incongruous takeaway—one that seems to treat family separation as a failure of bureaucratic planning and competence—from an investigation that, according to the Times, corroborated the widely available public evidence that top administration officials affirmatively “wanted” family separations to happen “because they believed it would deter future illegal immigration.”

In fact, there has been a considered effort by former administration officials to rewrite this recent history so that we see it as a failure of competence instead of what it really was—a grotesque failure of moral conscientiousness. An acceptance of that effort may presage a broader failure to bring moral clarity to a much-needed post-Trump reckoning of government misconduct during his presidency.