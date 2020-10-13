No One’s Hands Are Clean at the Justice Department

Indeed, there is a good case to be made that the Justice Department’s integral participation in the family separation policy can be traced, at least in part, to the failure to seriously discipline lawyers in the department’s Office of Legal Counsel who prepared the George W. Bush–era “torture memos,” which were used as the authority to allow the CIA to engage in the use of tactics like waterboarding and sleep deprivation on suspected terrorists. When the news of those memos became public—and in fact for years after, until a law was passed under Obama and over the objections of most Republicans—it was routine to hear political pundits debate which torture techniques were truly objectionable (waterboarding, perhaps, was not great, but was sleep deprivation really all that bad?).

Obama famously announced, before taking office, that “we need to look forward as opposed to looking backwards” on the question of torture, and although this may have been defensible as a general guiding principle, it became clear—as even the most modest efforts at accountability failed—that it was a mistake. The Justice Department, for instance, conducted a criminal investigation into the deaths of two detainees who died while in custody, but it concluded that charges were not warranted, apparently on the theory that those involved had acted in accordance with legal advice from the Justice Department.

As the torture era demonstrated, controversial government policies usually have the hands of lawyers all over them—bureaucrats know that a legal opinion will go a long way to relieving them of responsibility if a policy comes under scrutiny in the future—even if it is not obvious to the public at the time. The fallout for the people who crafted and signed off on the torture memos was, however, practically nonexistent. The most infamous and flawed of the memos was written by John Yoo, but many other Bush administration lawyers reached the same conclusion, and Yoo got off with a slap on the wrist from the Justice Department’s ethics office that was so light that he managed to portray it as vindication and has continued to serve as an influential legal commentator in conservative circles. He is a professor at Berkeley Law School.