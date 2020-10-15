Jeff Bezos and the Golden Age of Climate Hypocrisy

Of course Jeff Bezos is giving money to Republicans. On Tuesday, during Amazon’s annual sale event known as Prime Day, E&E News reported that the same month that Amazon announced a Climate Pledge to offset more carbon dioxide than it produces, Amazon’s Political Action Committee donated $20,500 to besieged Republican candidates. Overall, from January 2019 through this August, 70 percent of the PAC’s Senate donations went toward supporting Republicans. To state the obvious: Republican politicians tend to oppose serious policy that would help curb climate change.

This might seem like rank hypocrisy, given the company’s Climate Pledge, and given that Bezos himself recently set up a $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund, calling climate change “the biggest threat to our planet.” But in fact this kind of hypocrisy is wildly common and makes a lot of sense from Amazon’s perspective.

A growing number of people in the U.S. and abroad are deeply concerned about the climate crisis, and are smart enough to know that the smiley packages that show up at their door could rack up a big carbon footprint to get there. Amazon workers have been actively organizing for their employer to step up its game on that front, staging walkouts over Amazon’s climate impact, donations to climate deniers, and the company’s contracts with fossil fuel producers. It’s in the company’s interest to make a good show of its climate commitments, including through flashy moves like buying up a “Climate Pledge Arena” in Seattle. It might even save Amazon money in the long run to go net-zero as renewable power gets cheaper. And a good, green public relations strategy can help convince regulators that Amazon doesn’t need to be regulated.

Amazon, of course, desperately needs to be regulated, with its climate impact being just one example of where it could use more government oversight. It reports that its operations emitted 51.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide last year, up 15 percent over the prior year to a years’ worth of emissions from 13 coal fired power plants. Notably, that tally doesn’t include the invaluable support Amazon Web Services lends to the oil and gas industry, which uses Amazon’s algorithms to arrive at more efficient ways to unearth new fossil fuels.

Maintaining Republican control over the Senate, however, makes it more likely that Amazon’s greenhouse gas emissions along the length of its massive supply are never meaningfully regulated. Its Climate Pledge is a way to make the public and liberal politicians feel okay about that.

