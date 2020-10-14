Hunter Biden and the Hunt for a New “Hillary’s Emails”

In sum, the Post says it has a copy of a hard drive purportedly from a computer that may or may not have belonged to Hunter Biden. The Post says it learned about and obtained the hard drive copy from two of President Donald Trump’s closest political allies roughly three weeks before the November election. And the Post says the contents of that copy include what appear to be damaging emails about Joe Biden, who currently leads in the polls against Trump by a significant margin. Those purported emails conveniently seem to support a series of political attacks made by Trump, Giuliani, and their associates over the past two years.

If this was supposed to be some sort of October surprise, it failed. The Biden campaign, for its part, said that no such meeting between him and the oligarch took place. Mainstream news outlets shied away from the story, likely because of its murky sourcing and speculative assertions. And when The Daily Beast interviewed the store owner on Wednesday, after the Post’s report came out, the man gave a series of confused and contradictory answers about how he obtained the purported material. According to the Beast, he also claimed he couldn’t tell who dropped off the laptop in question because of an unspecified medical condition. (In the hours since the Post published its account, the original controversy had been subsumed within a meta-controversy: the decision of Facebook, and later Twitter, to throttle the dissemination of the story on the grounds that it was disinformation.)

We’ve been here before. Trump dispatched Giuliani to Europe last year in an effort to dig up dirt on the Bidens and Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine. At the same time, the president directly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinskiy to aid Giuliani’s efforts to smear his likely opponent in this year’s election. Among Trump’s coercive tools at the time was $400 million in congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine’s fight against Russian-backed insurgents in its eastern provinces. The White House quietly withheld the aid throughout last summer, while Trump and his allies pushed Zelinskiy to publicly accuse Biden of corruption.