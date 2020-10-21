Trump Is Giving America a Grisly Preview of a Second Term

All of this presents a quandary. For most presidential candidates, “how will you govern?” can be answered by their policy proposals, by their staffing choices, and by their track record. Trump defies this analysis. His legislative agenda, as it were, is practically nonexistent. And even when the White House musters up a set of proposals, Trump’s plain disinterest in the hard work of passing legislation foils them. He refuses to negotiate himself with Speaker Nancy Pelosi because she led the effort to impeach him last year. He can’t even bring himself to properly cajole GOP lawmakers into passing a massive stimulus bill and boosting him a few weeks before Election Day, perhaps the easiest political lay-up of all time.

Trump compensates for this shortcoming through the many levers of executive power bequeathed to him by past generations of lawmakers. But even then, he doesn’t seem to have any genuine passion for policymaking beyond what he thinks will please his base. Trump’s interests are far more personal. At rallies, he complains about the slights heaped upon him by Democrats, by news organizations, by social media companies, by the Chinese government, by blue states and major cities, and by whatever other perceived enemy crosses his mind. To Cabinet officials, he demands the arrests of Barack Obama and Joe Biden on, well, trumped-up charges. Trump won in 2016 by making it seem like he shared his voters’ grievances and alienations; now he just wants voters to share his.

So when we think forward to what four more years of a Trump presidency might look like, one can’t help but consider the rampant clientelism, the sectional and partisan favoritism, and the unabashed grift that characterized his first term in office. Reelection would only strengthen these forces. A victory of any kind for him in November will be taken by Trumpworld as validation of their corruption, as an affirmation of or indifference to their worldview. Once freed from the political considerations to which he had to adhere to win a second term, Trump will likely grow bolder and more ostentatious as he hurtles toward the Constitution’s two-term limit and the end of his wild ride. Voters who oppose Trump already have many reasons to fear this outcome. But even those who support him can only wonder what he’ll do when, after reelection, he doesn’t actually need them anymore either.