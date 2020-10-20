The Overblown Alarmism About a Trump Coup

Signs of the apocalypse are everywhere. It’s not just the worsening pandemic and Donald Trump’s determination to hold superspreader events in every swing state, but also the daily end-is-nigh stories about nightmare election scenarios, no matter how outlandish.

The Atlantic has released a slew of these pieces ever since it published Barton Gellman’s late-September article, “What If Trump Refuses to Concede?” As Gellman wrote before launching into the details of his doomsday chronicle of remote possibility, “Close students of election law and procedure are warning that conditions are ripe for a constitutional crisis that would leave the nation without an authoritative result. We have no fail-safe against that calamity.”



The opening line of a recent BuzzFeed article by Paul McLeod evokes the same level of liberal hysteria as it conjures up an election in which “the losing party refuses to concede, triggering a chaotic free-for-all in which Congress, the courts, and, in the most extreme case, the military could determine the winner.”

The Atlantic has also been brooding about “The Fox News Power Keg,” a headline from a late-September article in which John Hendrickson mused that Fox News would prematurely and inaccurately call the race for Trump because, as he put it, “It doesn’t matter how CNN and MSNBC play this election: Fox will control the narrative.”

Even political science professors have unleashed their inner Chicken Little as they shout, “The sky is falling.” Writing in The Guardian, 20 eminent academics warned that “if, as many predict, the mail-in vote is heavily Democratic and the in-person vote is heavily Republican, Trump may lead in many states with only a partial vote count. If so, Trump will probably declare himself the winner and Fox News will announce this immediately.”