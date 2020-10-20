Scientists Are Finally Denouncing Trump. What Took So Long?

The history of science and medicine in America is replete with incidents where toxic ideologies infect research agendas and cause harm to vulnerable populations. Despite little scientific evidence, newspapers and magazines in the 1980s and 90s cited expert opinions that a generation of “crack-babies” would grow up to become part of a “bio-underclass.” Around the same time, sociologists gave clout to the “superpredator” myth, which stigmatized disproportionately Black teenagers. Both of these false narratives came out of scientific disciplines and were used to justify uber-punitive, racist sentencing laws that fuel mass incarceration.

A more recent incident where “science” was used by a presidential administration to do harm was President George W. Bush’s torture program. It was revealed after Bush left office that the American Psychological Association secretly collaborated with the CIA to offer legal and ethical cover to torture prisoners at Abu Graib who were suspected of having ties to terrorists plots.

The politicization of science and research goes back much further in America. Perhaps the most infamous case is the horrific Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment, in which the U.S. Public Health Service deliberately withheld treatment for syphilis from hundreds of Black men. There’s a common misconception that the Tuskegee study took place in secret. In fact, results from the study were published in academic journals. Black scientists were stunned when they saw these papers and tried to blow the whistle multiple times, but the 40-year study didn’t end until a white government researcher told a reporter to look into it. We now know that the architects of the Tuskegee study graduated from medical school at the University of Virginia, which at the time was a hotbed for eugenics, where students were trained to believe that race was a key factor in the etiology and treatment for disease.

America’s government-science institutions have been party to atrocities that should have long ago put to rest the notion that medicine and science are apolitical projects. But despite these obvious cases of politicization, academic science and medicine, as institutions, still tend to lean towards putting their heads down and doing the slow, grinding work of producing knowledge that advances society forward. And when it comes to political decorum, the leadership of highbrow scientific communities and organizations err on the conservative side.