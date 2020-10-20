An Anti-Rape Movement Without Police

When a domestic violence organization in Wisconsin put up signs reading “Black Lives Matter,” they did not know that it would lead to a backlash from police and the loss of a $25,000 grant to provide services. Embrace is the only domestic violence program for four counties, including part of a tribal reservation; in Barron County, the group’s five law enforcement partners all withdrew.

The organization also lost two board members: the county sheriff and the county’s health and human services director (after the county supervisors voted for her resignation from the board). Both acknowledged this was over Black Lives Matter. “We were some big supporters of Embrace and we felt that they were not supporting law enforcement and taking the side of some of the anti-law enforcement out there,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told Wisconsin Public Radio, which broke the story.

The law enforcement backlash against Embrace comes after an open letter signed by 47 sexual assault and domestic violence state and territorial coalitions, which publicly questioned the movement’s reliance on the criminal legal system. The letter, in support of Black Lives Matter, called themselves and the broader movement out for failing to listen to Black feminists and others who have long cautioned against partnering with the carceral state in their fight for justice for survivors. “We must be responsible for the ways in which our movement work directly contradicts our values,” their letter states.

Police retaliation against anti-violence groups who speak out against police violence is becoming a pattern. Two coalitions that signed the letter faced law enforcement fallout to varying degrees, reports Melissa Jeltsen at HuffPo. The state sheriff’s association in Nebraska asked the coalition there to withdraw their signature (they did not), and in Idaho, the state Chiefs of Police Association, Sheriffs Association, and the Prosecuting Attorneys Association withdrew support from their state’s coalition because they signed, too.

After what happened with Embrace in Wisconsin, the interim executive director of Wisconsin’s state coalition, End Domestic Abuse, told HuffPo, “To me, it sounded like they were declaring war on Embrace, none of which is good for victims and survivors.” (That state coalition also signed the letter.) Embrace serves a majority white population across four Wisconsin counties, and according to their annual report, “15 percent of all survivors served in-person by Embrace were Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).” In turning their backs on programs like Embrace, that’s who will most likely face the consequences.