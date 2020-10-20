An Anti-Rape Movement Without Police

While we are now witnessing policing divest from anti-violence work, some activists in the anti-rape movement have been calling for a divestment from police for more than 40 years—just about as long as there has been a movement. In 1977, three members of Santa Cruz Women Against Rape—Robin McDuff, Deanne Pernell, and Karen Saunders—published “Letter to the Anti-Rape Movement” in the magazine off our backs. When the organized movement began, they wrote, “we were critics of the police, the courts, and the hospitals, the institutions that traditionally dealt with rape victims.” Within five years, they continued, the movement had shifted: They were now joined by groups that prioritized “getting rapists off the streets” by collaborating with the criminal justice system. They opposed this, the women wrote, in part because “no matter what our intentions are, the system is racist through and through.”

The letter, reprinted this year by organizer and educator Mariame Kaba, is both prescient and frustrating. The movement is still wrestling with the criminal legal system. In Wisconsin this September, the Embrace board debated a statement on these issues. What should it call what police did to Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot and seriously injured by police? The board rejected “attempted murder” and chose simply “shooting.” The statement also read, “Racism, police violence, sexual violence, and domestic violence all have the same root causes, and they interact and compound on each other both in society and within the survivors we serve.” Forty-four years ago, the Santa Cruz Women Against Rape letter told the movement, “We cannot turn our backs to the racism of the system when a Black man is being prosecuted and not expect that same racism to be used against Joann Little.”

Little, an incarcerated Black woman, was charged with murder in 1974. After a prison guard sexually assaulted her while threatening her with an ice pick, she later testified, she fought back and fled the jail. She didn’t know the wounds were fatal. She turned herself in. A grand jury indicted her on first-degree murder, a capital offense in North Carolina. Little’s case demonstrated how the carceral system was itself a place marked by sexual violence, how women—especially Black women like Little—had no right to self-defense, including in confined and surveilled settings where police were ostensibly there to protect them.