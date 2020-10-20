The Cruelty of Washington’s Cynical Stimulus War

As political scientists Yanna Krupnikov and John Barry Ryan recently argued in The New York Times, it’s a very small segment of the American public that cares about the constant warring between Democrats and Republicans. A staggering 80 to 85 percent of people, they found in their research, followed politics only casually or not at all. “For partisans, politics is a morality play, a struggle of good versus evil,” they wrote. “But most Americans just see two angry groups of people bickering over issues that may not always seem pressing or important.”

In the case of the stimulus wars, the interparty psychodrama, which has dragged on for months, has left the public hanging out to dry. It’s been seven months since Congress passed the Cares Act, the first relief bill that established protections such as supplemental unemployment benefits, eviction protections, and stimulus checks. Though several national polls have shown that a significant majority of the public, regardless of their political affiliation, wants a new relief package, Congress and the White House have enacted a drawn-out media battle for over half a year during a national crisis with nothing to show for it. (Trump, who seems to have realized at some point during his coronavirus convalescence how wildly popular government aid is, went from disavowing new negotiations to promising an even bigger bill than the Democrats had proposed, in the span of just a few days, but probably won’t have the power to wring many concessions from his own party.)

Meanwhile, millions of these politicians’ constituents are struggling to stay afloat. “I feel like we’re going to get an answer today,” one Reddit user on a forum dedicated to monitoring stimulus check updates wrote on Monday. “Then again I’ve felt like that every day since September 8th.” By Monday night, Pelosi and Mnuchin had had their meeting but had only “narrowed their differences” and would reconvene on Tuesday. As Christine Gaydos, a Delaware-based stagehand who was laid off in March and is waiting on edge for a new stimulus check, told Marketwatch, “It seems like people like us are getting forgotten about right now.”