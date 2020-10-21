ExxonMobil’s Real Quid Pro Quo With the Government

Donald Trump didn’t actually give Exxon drilling permits in exchange for $25 million in campaign donations. He just wants you to know that he could, if he wanted to. That was the message behind a viral clip of the president at a rally on Monday, in which he said he’d “call the head of Exxon,” and say “How are you doing, how’s energy coming? When are you doing the exploration? Oh, you need a couple of permits, huh? ... You know, I’d love you to send me $25 million for the campaign.” He could say that.

As a #QuidProQuo hashtag materialized, many wondering whether the president had openly admitted to a crime, reporters pointed out that this extortion scenario had been phrased as a hypothetical. “We are aware of the President’s statement regarding a hypothetical call with our CEO,” ExxonMobil’s official account tweeted Monday evening. “And just so we’re all clear it never happened.” The tweet earned the oil giant applause from some liberals for “fact checking” the president, and a few welcomed the company to the “resistance.”

Beneath Trump’s hypothetical, though, lies an unsettling truth: The U.S. government has a toxic relationship with the fossil fuel industry. The oil and gas sector was built and survives on a sturdy foundation of state support. While Trump may not (yet) have openly extorted Exxon’s CEO, the government-corporate partnership is rotten to its core.

The Seven Sisters oil companies—now consolidated into ExxonMobil, BP, Shell and Chevron—relied on imperial concessions throughout much of the Global South to maintain their cartel over some 85 percent of the world’s oil resources through much of the 20th century. When local governments threatened that control, the companies turned to the CIA to help protect their property.

Nowadays those helping hands are a bit more subtle. The Obama administration’s Global Shale Gas Initiative, for instance, deployed tremendous diplomatic resources to sell U.S. fossil fuels to the world as the shale boom took off. After oil prices crashed in 2014, Congress—prodded by the industry—lifted a 40-year-old ban on crude oil exports to give them a second life. In one particularly egregious example of government fossil fuel cheerleading at the state level, Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is now under federal investigation for allegedly firing a top state environmental regulator who threatened to deny a permit to Energy Transfer LP for its Mariner East 2 Pipeline. Wolf has continued to champion the pipeline throughout the investigation.

