ExxonMobil’s Real Quid Pro Quo With the Government

That’s all on top of the more obvious support those companies receive in the form of generous tax breaks and dirt-cheap leases on public lands, where existing drilling accounts for a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions produced in the United States. Researchers at the Stockholm Environmental Institute and EarthTrack found in 2017 that 45 percent of new crude oil resources would be unprofitable to develop without public subsidies. A 2019 paper in Nature found that just one type of subsidy—the subsidy that allows producers to write down costs from new wells—makes new drilling projects seem far cheaper than they appear, bringing down break-even costs by as much as $7 per barrel of oil. Removing that subsidy and making new drilling economically unviable could keep up to 300 million tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere in 2030.

To keep such a thing from happening, fossil fuel companies make generous contributions to lawmakers, particularly Republicans. Eighty-five percent of fossil fuel donations this cycle have gone to Republicans, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. But companies are starting to spend more of their money courting Democrats. Exxon, for instance, has directed 41 percent of its political contributions this year to Democratic Party–aligned candidates and PACs, up from the 32.6 percent of funds it offered in 2016.

As a political entity, Exxon at this point is closer to a NeverTrump Republican than the cartoonish, climate-denying supervillain it was a decade ago, when it funded junk-science research into whether the sun was to blame for climate change and papers arguing that more carbon dioxide emissions might actually be good. Today, you’d be as hard-pressed to find a fossil fuel executive spouting Trump-like lines that climate change is a hoax as you would to find one pushing back against his regulatory rollbacks. Oil companies’ rhetorical shift, that is, hasn’t been accompanied by much substantive change in their business strategy. As Bloomberg reported recently, Exxon, despite its new green messaging, was planning as of this past January to increase its annual emissions by 17 percent by 2025 and is still giving lavishly to keep Republicans in control of the Senate.