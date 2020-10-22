The Small, Midwestern Town Taken Over by Fake Communists

Just last month, Donald Trump himself traveled to Mosinee as well. He was there to hold a “Great American Comeback” rally at the town’s Central Wisconsin Airport, seeking to turn around the fortunes of his flailing campaign with a receptive audience in a key swing state. This was his second trip to Mosinee; a 2018 rally drew crowds that waited for 29 hours in the October chill to glimpse him.



I had gone to Mosinee as a student of history. Trump went as its tragicomic reenactor, treating his audience to a performance that rhymed with many of the country’s darkest moments. As he thundered about left-wing mobs overrunning our cities, I could not help but think of the faux coup in 1950, a pure yet largely forgotten example of the paranoid style in American politics. The event presaged our present, but the residents of Mosinee could not have known how spectacularly their descendants would surpass them.

My fascination with Mosinee began in the halcyon days before a Trump presidency, when I was a graduate student studying the politics of fear. Think of the onset of the war on terror after 9/11, or the often xenophobic reactions to the Pearl Harbor attack. I focused largely on the Cold War, examining how fears of communism ran rampant, stoked by politicians of both parties, birthing domestic and foreign policies that would shape the decades ahead.