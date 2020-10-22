Will Joe Manchin Ruin Democrats’ Best Chance to Fight Climate Change?

The state, some people emphasize, isn’t right-wing so much as jaded. “It’s not surprising that people got disenchanted with the Democratic Party over that time,” said Cathy Kunkel, an energy analyst and the Democratic candidate running to unseat Republican Alex Mooney in West Virginia’s 2nd congressional district. “The Republican Party has not done anything to help people’s economic situation either. West Virginia is more of an anti-establishment state than a deeply red state.”

Much of that stems from the state’s history of coal mining. From the Battle of Blair Mountain in 1921 to the Mine Wars in the 1970s, West Virginia’s coal mines were home to some of the country’s most militant, multiracial labor struggles in the late-nineteenth and twentieth centuries: Black miners who had migrated from the deep South, white Appalachians, and Southern and Eastern European immigrants stood together on United Mineworkers of America picket lines. UMWA President John L. Lewis was for a time among the country’s most influential labor leaders and pushed the New Deal to the left, though he was considerably to the right of many of the socialist and Communist organizers who organized in the mines; for years, pockets of West Virginia were red in a socialist rather than a Republican sense. Mechanization and strip mining—using explosives to exploit coal seams closer to the surface—proved a lucrative way to shed workers, as it required fewer of them, and an aid to coal barons trying to break unions. Black miners were hit hardest by changes in the production process, having traditionally been given the most dangerous and least skilled jobs. As jobs disappeared, many Black miners moved further north to find work in industrial cities like Pittsburgh or Cleveland. “The decline of union jobs is the number one reason for West Virginia’s drop in terms of going from a blue to a red state,” said Ted Boettner, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute. “If rural areas don’t have unionization, people of color, or highly educated people, they tend to be very red.”

Despite Donald Trump’s promises to bring them back, coal jobs have continued to decline sharply throughout his administration: There are at least 6,400 fewer coal miners nationwide than when he took office. Job losses and mine closures in coal are happening faster than at any point since the Eisenhower administration. Demand for coal power is expected to fall an additional 20 percent by the end of the year, with more energy now generated from renewables than coal for the first time ever. West Virginians have little to show for all the wealth that’s flowed out of their state the last century and a half, outside of toxic water and a tax base under increasing strain. On strike in 2018, teachers chanted about raising taxes on fossil fuels to fund public education and public employee health insurance.

Some candidates see an opening for creative approaches. “A lot of people across the political spectrum recognize that West Virginia has been taken advantage of for decades,” Kunkel said. That’s even more true now that companies are using bankruptcy to walk away from pension and health care obligations, as well as those to remediate the land they’ve mined. “Increasingly there’s a resignation that the coal industry is not coming back to what it was and we need to be doing something different here, and diversify our economy.” Kunkel is running on a New Deal for West Virginia, focused on bringing in federal money to create jobs and repair crumbling infrastructure to help diversify an economy where many people still lack access to clean water and broadband. She’s one of several candidates up and down the ballot endorsed by West Virginia Can’t Wait, its vision born out of nearly 200 town halls and volunteer conversations with some 11,000 West Virginians.