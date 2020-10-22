Lesley Stahl Blew Her Chance to Eviscerate Trump

In 1984, when Stahl aired a story on the CBS Evening News contrasting the deceptive TV images Ronald Reagan’s reelection campaign deployed with the cruel realities they disguised, she worried her White House sources would freeze her out. Instead, she related in her 1999 book, Reporting Live, White House aide Richard Darman phoned her immediately to praise the story. “You guys in Televisionland haven’t figured it out, have you?” Darman said. “When the pictures are powerful and emotional, they override if not completely drown out the sound. Lesley, I mean it, nobody heard you.”



In a 2017 meeting with Trump prior to an earlier 60 Minutes interview, Stahl asked the new president why he attacked the press all the time. As she related in a public appearance the following year, Trump answered: “You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so that when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you.”



A reporter who could tell such stories on herself ought to know that the only way to handle a mendacious president—and we’ve never seen one as mendacious as Trump—is to arrive prepared to confront him coolly with facts that contradict his false statements. It’s very hard to do, but lately we’ve seen a few journalists—Chris Wallace, Jonathan Swan, and Savannah Guthrie—perform this task pretty well.