Lesley Stahl Blew Her Chance to Eviscerate Trump

For days we’ve been hearing President Donald Trump fulminate about his “FAKE and BIASED interview” with Lesley Stahl of CBS News’s 60 Minutes. It was a “vicious attempted ‘takeout ’ ” full of “bias, hatred, and rudeness” that made Trump so mad he cut the interview short.

Holy smoke! When the president posted the raw video this morning, three days before the 60 Minutes segment was set to air, I could scarcely contain my excitement.

But the interview did not live up to its putative victim’s billing. Stahl announced at the outset, “I’m not gonna fact-check you,” and she kept her word. She showed little evidence of adequate preparation. Though she occasionally challenged certain things Trump said, she demonstrated insufficient command of the facts, and of Trump’s past statements, to hold Trump properly accountable.



I take no pleasure in writing this. We all have bad days. And Stahl has always been a hero of mine, going back to her beginnings, during CBS News’s glory days, as a bulldog reporter on the Watergate scandal.



It’s doubtful she got taken by surprise. We all know Trump is a firehose of misinformation, and Stahl in particular has always been savvy about the ways presidents manipulate the press.

