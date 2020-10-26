How to Steal an Election

I never left. Physically at least. Like a lot of people, a short stay became permanent, a miscalculation of how easy it is to jump out when you’re standing in a swamp. Like Al Gore, I expected to be long gone from Florida by the end of 2000.

Earlier in the year, I’d watched the crisis unfold over a boy named Elian Gonzales, whose mother died in their attempt to flee Cuba, whose father remained on the island and demanded his return, which his family in Miami bitterly opposed. Or I’d seen a version of it, muted both by the self-absorption of college, and by native-born Cuban-American peers, for whom Cuba as a place and Cuba as a past were another country, not something that guided a life lived in this one. Even those who reflexively wanted him to stay in the United States struggled to reconcile that with spending the preceding decade watching the nation repatriate every Haitian in sight with all the solemnity of the Adam West Batman sprinting through the streets trying to dispose of a spherical black bomb with a wick the size of a Twizzler throwing festive Fourth of July sparks in its wake. Before 20 years of increasingly ostentatious GOP corruption, it was easier for people to sigh and concede that we live in a society of laws without feeling like a Comeyesque herb about it.

I watched the election and then The Recount and then the gradual synonymization of a state and a punchline from a Sarasota bar where the drinks were dirt cheap but the extra cost was made up by having to deal with a bartender who was thoroughly politely racist. And then I spent the next two decades here, watching as journalists who knew better depicted Florida as a producer of uniquely stupid stories and uniquely stupid people, rather than a state with uniquely robust public records laws that made their jobs much easier; watching as people in one breath derided Florida as an inauthentic place because nobody is “from” there, and in the next breath acted as if none of the stupid people here had been grown back home; watching as every dad in America reworked The One Florida Joke into its bluntest, dullest form. Although ultimately the joke is about democracy and civil society, so maybe it’s time to recalibrate who it’s actually on.

The hermetic reality-distortion that defined the outraged Cuban-American talk radio community has been applied to the country as a whole by conservative media, eventually absorbing the White House.

My reflexive fondness for and defensiveness about Florida and the character of Florida—even while constantly struggling to redefine the latter as new waves of people change it—isn’t unique. Carl Hiaasen, the Pulitzer Prize–winning columnist for the Miami Herald, has wrestled with the subject over 15 novels and 34 years. And it’s a process that has undergirded south Florida boy Billy Corben’s documentaries, from 2006’s Cocaine Cowboys, about the Miami drug war, to 2015’s Dawg Fight, about a dubiously legal Miami-area bare-knuckle boxing federation. (I wound up covering the fed’s debut PPV, which, in true Florida form, was to be held on a boat in international waters, was canceled by the threat of hurricane, and ultimately was filmed in secret in a shipping warehouse.) 537 Votes makes explicit what Corben and all the other native Florida boys have always known about a state full of crooks and lunatics, half of whom were shipped here by the rest of y’all: This thing, this Florida thing with this misbegotten landmass, is a two-way street. The story we like to tell about 2000 is that Florida happened to the rest of America—not that America, as it can anywhere else, happened to us.