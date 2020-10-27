Can a Black Novelist Write Autofiction?

Quick: What names come to mind when you hear the term “autofiction”? Let me guess, you’re probably thinking about Rachel Cusk, Karl Ove Knausgaard, Ben Lerner, and Sheila Heti, among a few others. I’ve seen these writers grouped together so often over the years that I’ve started to think of them as partners in a kind of literary professional services firm. (The Offices of Cusk Heti Lerner & Knausgaard—I can actually see the commercial in my mind’s eye.) Despite the popularity of autofiction and the many books that have been so labeled, there is not much agreement on the core features of autofiction beyond the autobiographical requirement (and even that is up for debate). But what nearly all writers of autofiction seem to have in common is that they’re white.



If we can say that autofiction generally lacks traditional character development and jettisons traditional notions of plot, while sometimes featuring fragmented structure and diaristic prose, I can instantly name a few books by people of color that qualify—among them, Man Gone Down by Michael Thomas, The Residue Years by Mitchell Jackson, What We Lose by Zinzi Clemmons, and Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi. A few of these books have been described as autofiction by critics—Freshwater was labeled as such in this magazine—but for the most part when the autobiographical content of these novels is addressed it is simply described as being, well, autobiographical. For example, The Residue Years is described as an autobiographical novel in The New York Times, The Guardian, and Publisher’s Weekly, and Freshwater is called the same in The New Yorker and The Seattle Times.

I myself wrote my debut novel, published last year, under the influence of autofiction, but it was not (to my knowledge) described this way by critics. Some mistook my book as an immigrant novel (in Harper’s, my protagonist is called an immigrant even though he declares in the opening pages that he was born in America), and in The New York Times, my novel was called a bildungsroman, which is a close cousin of the autobiographical novel.

This distinction—between autofiction and autobiographical fiction—is important because of the way each genre is assessed by critics. Autofiction is at the cutting edge of literary innovation; autobiographical fiction is as old as time. When a critic invokes the phrase “autofiction” they are essentially arguing that a writer is helping to create a new kind of literature. The phrase “autobiographical fiction,” on the other hand, denotes a book that could very well be artful but is drawing on a tradition that isn’t new at all.

Writers of color are sparingly featured in appraisals of autofiction. Indeed, the two writers of color who are consistently mentioned among the ranks of autofiction’s practitioners—Teju Cole and Tao Lin—use characters whose lives and preoccupations are likely comprehensible to most members of the literary critic class. The protagonist of Lin’s Taipei is a writer named Paul who lives in Brooklyn and is on a book tour to publicize his second novel. The first few pages of Open City, Cole’s debut novel, feature the protagonist, Julius, reeling off a dizzying number of Western artists and thinkers—including Ludwig van Beethoven, Richard Wagner, Rodion Shchedrin, Eugène Ysaÿe, Roland Barthes, Peter Altenberg, and St. Augustine—and describing his preference for classical radio stations from Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands (American stations, he says, “had too many commercials for my taste”). The effect is to signal to the reader that Julius is immersed in Western high culture, and that Western readers are entering a safe, well-appointed space in which their admiration for these same figures will be affirmed.