We Can’t Trust Cops to Protect the Polls

A few things are at least clear. The president does not have the authority to send law enforcement to the polls, as voting rights attorneys have been asked to affirm repeatedly this election. Police who show up to polling places without first being requested by election officials may themselves be breaking the law, according to the Brennan Center, and when they are there, they are subject to some restrictions. As for people purporting to be poll watchers, that’s not something just anyone can show up and claim, said Bob Brandon, president of the Fair Elections Center, by phone Monday. Laws vary by state, but in many they must be registered. Regarding armed civilians, laws protecting voters from intimidation apply even in states where carrying a gun to the polls is legal, Brandon told me.

Challenging voter intimidation without the police is mostly going to be left to the voters. Brandon suggested that people voting in large numbers, as they have been, “may make it more unlikely” that intimidation succeeds. He and other voting rights advocates encourage anyone who sees voter intimidation—which isn’t always easy to identify—to first report it to polling place staff, as well as the national nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline (866-OUR-VOTE). But as far as what role police have after that, it will really depend more on what election officials decide than what voters may have asked for.

Is there a reality in which voters don’t have to depend on election officials—and police—to protect their rights? A new group called Election Defenders aims to motivate people to vote with what looks like care work, to “provide safe supports for voting (such as PPE and water), and election and voter defense, de-escalating right-wing intimidation tactics and signaling to a network of groups and lawyers if and where trouble breaks out.” (The Working Families Organization, the Working Families Party, and the Movement for Black Lives Electoral Justice Project are behind the effort.) Nelini Stamp, an Election Defenders organizer, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that they are there “to stop the demobilization efforts,” and to do so with “joy and love.” What that has looked like so far, most prominently, is a much-retweeted dance party in Philadelphia on Saturday. It’s an alternative to the images of battalions of Blue Lives Matter flags. But no one should have to rely on a DJ to keep people in line for hours to vote, as Stamp has pointed out. And no dance party can carry the burden of ensuring people can exercise their right to vote.