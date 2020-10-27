The Whole World Is on the Ballot

America’s democracy was designed to be anything but democratic: built on stolen land, shifty suffrage, the Three-Fifths Compromise, and an Electoral College insulating the presidency from popular will. These days, it’s hard to tell if the system is broken or if it’s working as designed. I think it’s both: The system was flawed—rigged—from the start, and has now degenerated into something even worse. We’re seeing the corrosion of a corrupt system. And it could lead to full-out collapse, right on top of us.

But as inherently inadequate as our democracy is and has always been, it would be a mistake to think that losing it is no loss at all. Even a flawed democracy has the bones of the framework we need to create the world we want. And this year, our choice is between a hollowed-out democracy and full-blown authoritarian chaos.

There’s no hyperbole there. The world is literally on fire. Global warming has not paused for the Covid-19 pandemic or the long-overdue reckoning on race or any of the other crises at play. Quite the opposite. The climate crisis has gained strength and run right smack into every other crisis at hand. Just on the West Coast, for example, voters are struggling to find their way to polling places that may have burned down in an apocalyptic wildfire season that the state was ill-equipped to fight, partially because the prison labor it often exploited for this purpose has dwindled due to the coronavirus pandemic in its overcrowded prisons.