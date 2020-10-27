The Whole World Is on the Ballot

Every morning, I wake up to the sound of a new nail thudding into the coffin of yet another institution of U.S. democracy. From the craven and brazen police violence this summer, to the sitting president’s encouragement of white supremacist militias, to protestors disappearing and being held without charge, to the president’s outright refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, it’s clear that American democracy is on life support.

It’s not a surprise, in a nation that has repeatedly sacrificed civil rights while claiming to be liberty’s poster child. As far back as the George W. Bush years of extrajudicial imprisonments and warrantless wiretaps, I’ve heard warnings that the United States is on the brink of authoritarianism. But this time, with the looming and accelerating climate crisis, feels different. This time feels real. That sinking feeling in your stomach is vertigo. This is the edge.

America’s democracy was designed to be anything but democratic: built on stolen land, shifty suffrage, the Three-Fifths Compromise, and an Electoral College insulating the presidency from popular will. These days, it’s hard to tell if the system is broken or if it’s working as designed. I think it’s both: The system was flawed—rigged—from the start, and has now degenerated into something even worse. We’re seeing the corrosion of a corrupt system. And it could lead to full-out collapse, right on top of us.

But as inherently inadequate as our democracy is and has always been, it would be a mistake to think that losing it is no loss at all. Even a flawed democracy has the bones of the framework we need to create the world we want. And this year, our choice is between a hollowed-out democracy and full-blown authoritarian chaos.

There’s no hyperbole there. The world is literally on fire. Global warming has not paused for the Covid-19 pandemic or the long-overdue reckoning on race or any of the other crises at play. Quite the opposite. The climate crisis has gained strength and run right smack into every other crisis at hand. Just on the West Coast, for example, voters are struggling to find their way to polling places that may have burned down in an apocalyptic wildfire season that the state was ill-equipped to fight, partially because the prison labor it often exploited for this purpose had dwindled due to the coronavirus pandemic in its overcrowded prisons.