This Presidency Is Bad for Your Health

Whether or not these campaign events pose a danger is, perhaps, beside the point. These rallies are for people who do not believe the coronavirus is a real threat, to themselves or others. (Or they have weighed the threat and decided that seeing the president expound upon his desire to drive a truck off into the sunset is worth any risk.) The secretive handling of the continued outbreak at the White House, which has now reached Mike Pence’s inner circle, has projected the message to supporters that the virus can be managed simply by willing yourself not to be sick or die—even if the president has access to a level of care of which they dare not dream.



Campaign rallies, by their very nature, don’t exist to bring waffling voters to a particular high school auditorium or airport hangar in order to persuade them. Their purpose is to help campaigns with “optics” by projecting strength and garnering media coverage. In certain instances, these perceptions might generate enthusiasm among those fence-sitting voters to swing their support. But those conditions don’t exist in this election: The 2020 electorate is noteworthy by its low number of undecided voters. Beyond that, Trump has had four years to build on his 2016 coalition and has instead gone out of his way to alienate any voters not already in his camp.



Trump is in trouble, especially with Biden’s surprising dominance with older voters and the way he’s made some unexpected states suddenly competitive. Instead of working to expand his shrinking base, Trump is responding the only way he knows how: by doubling down on what he believes has worked before and going after aggrieved, white, maskless voters.

