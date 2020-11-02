Is Biden Ready for a Helter-Skelter Presidential Transition?

God willing, we will know who our next president is sometime late Tuesday night and it will be Joe Biden. It’s of course possible that Donald Trump may refuse to concede and try to get the 6–3 Republican majority on the Supreme Court to overturn the election results. But I’m going to ignore that possibility for now and look at the law, history, and practice of presidential transitions. Even under conditions far less trying than those Biden may face on Wednesday, transitions are difficult, especially when they involve the transfer of power from one party to another. There are many ways that things can go wrong even with solid advance planning and goodwill on the part of the departing administration.



In nations with parliamentary systems, there is no transition to speak of from one government to another. One day the government in power is gone, and the next day there is another one. For this reason, systems were developed to make the transition as fast, easy, and frictionless as possible. First, the number of political appointees in those governments is much smaller than here, with the career civil service, especially a permanent secretary, having considerable power to run Cabinet departments regardless of the party in power. This provides substantial continuity over time.

Second, political parties out of power are better prepared to take over quickly by having shadow Cabinets. Usually, they will have an official spokesman for each department who is very familiar with the issues within its purview, ready to become the head of that agency at a moment’s notice. When a new government is formed, these shadow ministers may not always get the top job, but they usually end up in a policymaking role.

For reasons I have never understood, American political parties don’t do this. I have been told by lawyers that it is illegal to designate a Cabinet secretary in advance of an election because it can be construed as bribing someone for their vote. I think this is nonsense, but it provides a fig leaf for candidates to avoid doing what no potential president wants to do—having their hands tied in advance of taking office by having Cabinet secretaries not of their own choosing imposed upon them, recruited by party leaders.

Choosing a Cabinet is, of course, the most important job for any president-elect to do. The Constitution is silent on the issue of a Cabinet, and its creation by George Washington was one of his most important contributions to the American system of government. But whereas parliamentary systems typically stock their Cabinets with many members of parliament, the Constitution explicitly prohibits this practice. A member of Congress may not simultaneously serve as a Cabinet secretary.