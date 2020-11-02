Is Biden Ready for a Helter-Skelter Presidential Transition?

God willing, we will know who our next president is sometime late Tuesday night and it will be Joe Biden. It’s of course possible that Donald Trump may refuse to concede and try to get the 6–3 Republican majority on the Supreme Court to overturn the election results. But I’m going to ignore that possibility for now and look at the law, history, and practice of presidential transitions. Even under conditions far less trying than those Biden may face on Wednesday, transitions are difficult, especially when they involve the transfer of power from one party to another. There are many ways that things can go wrong even with solid advance planning and goodwill on the part of the departing administration.



In nations with parliamentary systems, there is no transition to speak of from one government to another. One day the government in power is gone, and the next day there is another one. For this reason, systems were developed to make the transition as fast, easy, and frictionless as possible. First, the number of political appointees in those governments is much smaller than here, with the career civil service, especially a permanent secretary, having considerable power to run Cabinet departments regardless of the party in power. This provides substantial continuity over time.