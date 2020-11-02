Is Fox News Ready for Former President Trump?

The appeal of such a venture is obvious. Trump has a huge base of supporters. He is a one-man merchandising machine, as any of his rallies will testify. But the presidency has limited his ability to profit from his base. A television network would theoretically allow him to corner the market on the most valuable commodity in right-wing media: himself. In the summer of 2016, he had come “to the conclusion that he has the business acumen and the ratings for his own network,” one source told Vanity Fair in 2016. “So now he wants to figure out if he can monetize it.” There’s no reason to believe that even a landslide defeat on Tuesday would change his thinking.



And yet, there are substantial hurdles to setting up a new television network. Such a venture would require a partner and, perhaps, Trump staking tens of millions of dollars of his own money—something that might not even be possible, given Trump’s well-established (thanks to The New York Times’ investigation into his taxes) lack of liquidity and sizable amount of debt. Throughout his career, Trump has hardly been willing to stake his own money on risky bets; there’s no reason to think that he would do so now. New cable networks are enormously expensive and hardly guaranteed to succeed, no matter who is backing them—just ask Oprah.



But if Trump were to start Trump TV—and, miraculously, it didn’t turn out to be another boondoggle like Trump Vodka or Trump Steaks—it would put Fox News in a bind. Trump, once the channel’s biggest source of content, would suddenly be a competitor. In that situation, the network could see its audience—and, perhaps, stars like Sean Hannity—migrating to Trump’s network. It would continue to generate culture war storylines and cultivate the next generation of GOP stars like Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley, but, in this scenario, Trump, not Fox, would be the biggest kingmaker in the business.