Is Fox News Ready for Former President Trump?

Rupert Murdoch may be “resigned” to a Trump loss, according to a recent Washington Post report, but he needn’t fret about the future of his media empire. No matter who emerges victorious on Tuesday, Fox News will win.

That, at least, is how Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch see things. If Trump wins, the network will maintain its link to a president who has been very good for business. The network’s hosts can enjoy four more years of defending and championing the president, for the pleasure of millions of rapt viewers. If he loses, the network can revert to its Obama-era posture and become the standard bearer for the new, right-wing resistance. “Fox thrives when it is in the opposition because they have a real-time bad guy to beat up on,” Jonathan Klein, a former president of CNN, told the Post. “A Biden win would be great for Fox’s business.”



Part of Fox’s success is that it can seamlessly transition from being state television to a beacon of resistance. Built increasingly around cultural resentment, the network’s core programming—covering the treasonous offenses of the Democratic Party and the hegemonic power of the woke left—doesn’t have to change at all. Fox News is built for polarization and the culture wars; neither will dissipate when the next president is inaugurated, no matter what Joe Biden says.



But there is one big, unanswered question about Fox News’s future, should Donald Trump lose: What will the network do about him?



A lot of this depends on Trump himself. There have been rumors circulating for years that Trump was interested in starting his own television network. In the weeks leading up the 2016 election, when it seemed all but certain that he would lose, his son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly discussed launching a Trump TV network. A week after the Access Hollywood tape appeared to sink the campaign, it was reported that Kushner had contacted a potential partner, investment banker Aryeh B. Bourkoff, about such a deal. Now, with Trump once again trailing in the polls in the days before Election Day, those rumors are back.

