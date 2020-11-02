Why Ohio Is the State to Watch on Election Night

Veteran Ohio Democratic strategist Greg Haas has a vision. “At 11:05 on Election Night, the returns are going to show Ohio going for Joe Biden,” he said. “And all across the country, people are going to begin chanting, ‘O-H-I-O.’ And then across the globe people are going to join in, even if they’re not sure what O-H-I-O even means.”

I cut Haas off before he started talking about how the Ohio State football chant would spread across the universe to Alpha Centauri. But the former Franklin County Democratic chairman makes a serious point. Ohio, half-forgotten through much of 2020, may prove to be a bellwether on Election Night. The Biden campaign clearly recognizes the state’s potential; at the last minute, it rejiggered the former vice president’s itinerary so that he could make a stop in Cleveland on Monday.

Ohio was the tipping point state in 2004 when George W. Bush carried it by 118,000 votes. And I first sensed the magnitude of Barack Obama’s 2008 triumph interviewing exuberant voters casting their ballots early in Columbus. But, aided by huge margins in rural counties, Donald Trump carried Ohio easily in 2016, defeating Hillary Clinton by nearly 450,000 votes.

As a result, this year, Ohio has been seen, up until now, as a reach state by the Biden campaign. It would be a nice prize to have, but the Democratic campaign has been more focused on the “Blue Wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, which Clinton lost to Trump in 2016. In short, while Trump can barely afford to lose Ohio’s 18 electoral votes (almost equal to Pennsylvania’s 20), Biden has many roads to victory; he could lose the Buckeye state and still prevail.

What gives Ohio its sudden importance is that it counts votes quickly. Absentee ballots will be processed before the polls close at 7:30 Eastern with the envelopes opened and the signatures verified. The result? “We’re going to know with a 95-percent chance how Ohio goes on Election Night,” said Mike Dawson, a respected expert on Ohio voting patterns.