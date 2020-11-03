It’s Already Happening Here

Fascism is the outcome of a collective incapacity to think. This is how, in 1939, Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges explained the success of Adolf Hitler. From his marginal observation post in Buenos Aires, Borges said that the predominance of an irrational logic was predictable in fascists who fanatically believed in the cult of their leaders. But what was shocking for Borges was that this irrationality was also present in anti-fascism. This was unexpected, and for Borges, unacceptable.



Borges cautioned his readers not to engage in this form of escapism by way of creating alternative cults of the nation. Arguments that fascism could not happen here or that it could not be the result of national traditions because the nation and the people were intrinsically good mimic the magical thinking of the fascists. They replace the fascist cult of the strongman with the uncritical cult of liberalism. Analyzing this situation at the time of the Nazis, Borges stated that “exclamations have usurped the function of reasoned thoughts.” Borges warned against the “liberal jihad against dictatorships” that fought them with the help of nationalist stereotypes. He criticized those with “the opinion that the inevitable and trivial fact of having been born in a given country or belonging to a given race (or a given good mixture of races) is … a sufficient talisman.”

Borges’s arguments hold true today. Of the many attempts to explain Trumpian attacks against democracy, the most erratic are those that invert Trump’s nationalism by claiming that he represents an anomaly situated outside of American traditions and history. Trump, it’s claimed, cannot present affinities with fascism because there is no such thing as fascism in America; this is why Trumpism belongs to a special historical pathway that separates the American caudillo from other global histories, especially the history of fascism and postfascism. According to these views, Americans are either too good for fascism or they are too dumb. Trumpism cannot be that bad or such a risk to democracy because American democracy will endure. In this view, rather than a by-product of global and American racist, populist, and fascist traditions reformulated in postfascist anti-democratic ways, Trumpism can be easily bracketed and summarily dismissed.

Two new books on strongmen and their followers provide powerful evidence against these views. Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present and Carl Hoffman’s Liar’s Circus: A Strange and Terrifying Journey Into the Upside-Down World of Trump’s MAGA Rallies examine the nature of Trump’s authoritarianism, and present connections with other autocratic regimes, showing how the past and present of strongmen are deeply intertwined. While Ben-Ghiat presents a powerful historical reading of the ways of the leaders themselves, providing a history from above, Hoffman gives us a narrative from below, sharing his own “strange” journey among the Trumpistas. Whichever way you look at it, a distinct pattern emerges.

Ben-Ghiat distinguishes between three main periods in the history of strongmen: There is the fascism of the 1930s, the dictatorships of the Cold War era, and the resurgence of right-wing populists like Viktor Orbán, Rodrigo Duterte, and Trump, among others in the present. The first period is characterized by fascism, which involved the destruction of democracy and the affirmation of totalitarian rule, with total war and genocide being the major outcomes.