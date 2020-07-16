The Truth About Trump’s Evangelical Support

The modern evangelical movement was born in the late nineteenth century at a moment of tremendous turmoil. Americans were recovering from the horrors of the Civil War and the conflicts over Reconstruction, struggling through turbulent economic contractions, wrestling with the impact of massive immigration, and confronting novel ideas about the evolution of humans from monkeys. At that time a handful of white men crafted a new version of Christianity. Billy Sunday, whom Du Mez credits for championing a “muscular” version of Christianity, became their most popular spokesman.



Sunday gained fame in the 1880s as a gutsy base runner for the Chicago White Stockings. A few years later, he converted to evangelicalism and abandoned the ballpark for the revival tent. By the early twentieth century, his meetings filled the largest auditoriums in the country. His shows were raucous and entertaining. He had graduated, he boasted, “from the University of Poverty and Hard Knocks.” He paced as he preached, jumped around, waved his arms, and screamed at the devil. Although he claimed to be a common man from the “corn rows of Iowa,” he gained the backing of wealthy business leaders including the Rockefellers. They loved how he blended theology, patriotism, and a defense of Gilded Age capitalism.

Sunday demanded that Americans make the United States a Christian nation, an effort that remains central to evangelicalism, as Whitehead and Perry illustrate. To Sunday and his followers, this meant reducing immigration, maintaining Jim Crow segregation, and pushing back against the women’s movement. “The black man is entitled to civic equality,” he acknowledged, but not “social equality,” and certainly not interracial marriage. He worried that foreigners with their strange religions were contaminating the country. “They call us the ‘melting pot,’” Sunday harangued. “Then it’s up to us to skim off the slag that won’t melt into Americanism and throw it into hell.” He also fought against a rising feminism. The future depended on teaching the “frizzle-headed, fudge-eating, ragtime flapper” to conform to Victorian gender roles.

In the 1930s, Sunday and his allies faced a new threat. The Roosevelt administration was expanding the power of the state and extending civil liberties to racial and ethnic minorities. Sunday fumed that if Americans allowed New Deal liberalism to flourish, “the rugged individualism of Americanism must go.” These changes convinced the evangelist that he was living in the end times, and that the apocalypse was imminent. Jesus was coming back in judgement, and the United States would have to account for its actions.

If Billy Sunday were still the face of the evangelical movement, the results of the 2016 election might not seem so surprising. But in the wake of World War II, a new generation of leaders led by Billy Graham took charge of evangelicalism, and they distanced themselves from the overt bigotry of an earlier era. Aiming to grow their influence and power, they worked to make their movement more mainstream and respectable. They earned advanced degrees from prestigious universities, launched new centrist magazines including Christianity Today, and opened academically rigorous seminaries for training ministers. Rather than take on civil rights legislation directly, they emphasized transforming hearts. Rather than treat women as inferior, they stressed that women were equal before God, just different in function. They encoded racism and sexism into their movement, but made it appear more benign. They knew that in order to expand evangelicalism, they needed to muzzle the most extreme racists and nativists. They also kept up the fight against New Deal liberalism, linking faith with free market capitalism.

For the next half century, evangelicals claimed allegiance to a timeless, biblical morality, while battling to spread their ideas by penetrating the nation’s major centers of power—including politics, media, and education. Du Mez’s brilliant and engaging Jesus and John Wayne traces how evangelicals used their power to protect patriarchy over the last few generations. Trump’s victory, she writes, was “the culmination of evangelicals’ embrace of militant masculinity, an ideology that enshrines patriarchal authority and condones the callous display of power, at home and abroad.” By this account, the Jesus at the center of their lives is not the peacemaker of the gospels but a vengeful warrior Christ.

Across chapters ranging from “John Wayne Will Save Your Ass” to “Holy Balls,” Du Mez peppers her text with entertaining (and sometimes horrifying) examples. In 1973 Marabel Morgan published The Total Woman, giving Christians an alternative vision of womanhood to that trumpeted by Betty Friedan and the new feminism. Wives, she insisted, should be docile, submissive, and beautiful. The book inspired one Christian woman to greet her husband at the front door wearing only Saran Wrap. A few years later, evangelicals concerned about the sexual revolution began publishing their own PG-rated sex manuals. They all agreed that God wanted married Christians to have good sex but they varied in their approach—some authors believed oral sex was acceptable, others thought it was always an abomination.

During this era, evangelicals cared little about abortion. Most believed that the use of birth control was appropriate within marriage, and early term-abortions were just another form of birth control. But as feminists made expanding reproductive rights a fundamental part of their agenda, evangelicals starting framing the procedure as “an assault on women’s God-given role, on the family, and on Christian America itself.” Seeking a president who would advocate for their understanding of gender roles, they rallied behind the divorced Ronald Reagan over the “masculinity challenged” Sunday School teacher Jimmy Carter. The former governor, who dressed like a cowboy, was “perfectly cast for his role as hero of the Religious Right.”