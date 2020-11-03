What Do We Do About All These Trump Supporters?

How do you cope with this? How do you respond to the friend in your life, or to the colleague or business associate, who tries to normalize this president, and this presidency, by citing some phony news story or some hoary myth or by regurgitating junk news to you? How do you fairly and accurately respond without saying something that will end the relationship? Something like: “Stop being a racist idiot!” What good would come of that? Nicholas Kristof touched on this a bit in a column that could be a coda for the tense weekend that just passed. Kristof politely tried to explain to his conservative friends why he doesn’t just oppose Trump as a normal politician but as a threat to the nation and democracy itself.

Very noble of him. And he’s not wrong to argue that those who support Trump support an existential threat to the republic without an evident shred of self-doubt or concern. But I have less ambitious goals than Kristof. I don’t even try anymore to talk sense into my friends when they start babbling about how unfairly Trump has been treated or how it’s all still Hlllary Clinton’s fault. I don’t respond when they send me links to disinformation or outrageous takes on the Supreme Court or immigration or the pandemic. I just give up. It’s more than disappointing when your friends let you down. It’s just plain sad. And futile. You can argue all day with a jackass, but in the end, it will still be a jackass and you’ll have wasted a day.

My pacifist approach to the Trumpists in my life has frustrated me, especially lately. It is not in my nature to let bullshit go unanswered. But evidently my muted fury and frustration comes with a deeper layer of meaning. Rachel Kleinfeld, the author and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, has written a lot lately about political violence. She spoke last week to Joshua Keating at Slate about what we might expect over the next few days, as Trump supporters threaten to “monitor” polling stations, clog up interstate traffic, and endanger motorists. But it was this earlier Kleinfeld quote that caught my eye: “We need to think of those followers on the other side more as believers than as regular political citizens and not try to fight with rational arguments, not try to convince with data and so on.”