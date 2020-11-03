What Do We Do About All These Trump Supporters?

Hockey icon Bobby Orr broke the hearts of millions last week when he declared his support for Donald Trump in a campaign ad in New Hampshire. Not because he exercised his free-speech rights. Not because athletes or icons should “stick to sports” or because there is reason to think the dubious endorsement—“that’s the kind of teammate I want,” Orr stupidly wrote—will change the outcome of the election. But because in choosing to take his stand, in embracing this candidate, Orr inflamed one of the most grievous if underappreciated wounds of the Trump era: the sad discovery for so many of us over the past four years that so many of our friends, neighbors, business partners, and heroes are not who we thought they were.

Like the Civil War, which pitted brother against brother, and the Vietnam War, which pitted father against son, the Trump presidency has cleaved relationships from sea to sea. It has forced people to take sides. It’s caused psychic wounds that figure to grow worse, not heal, in the days and weeks to come. Trump’s angry, divisive tenure has accomplished the destruction Stan Van Gundy, to use another example from the world of sports, surely meant when he tweeted, on September 30: “For me the saddest thing about this whole Trump presidency has been finding out that people I knew, liked and respected, including some guys I coached support this racist, misogynistic, narcissistic person. Painfully disappointing revelations.”

Painfully disappointing, indeed. I’ll get over the fact that my boyhood idol Orr let me down. After all, isn’t that what boyhood heroes are destined to do? But I’ll have a harder time getting over the tottering relationships I have in my own life with friends and colleagues who don’t just support Trump and all he stands for, but whose social media timelines suggest they have swallowed whole all of the rest of his dark worldview. The ones who send you phony stories from Facebook bolstering conspiracy theories or other lies. The ones who share racist memes. The ones who tell you that Covid-19 is just like the flu, or that Joe Biden is a foreign agent, or that Donald Trump is God’s gift to humankind.

I admire but cannot emulate all the earnest people who have made it their mission this election season to try to convince these people of the errors of their ways. The patient folks who undertake granular debates with those Trumpists who scorn science and who believe fiction over fact. The ones telling me to narrow the great divide by respecting the perspectives of the Trumpists in my life. I admire a little less those who see the problem in bipartisan terms, as if the two sides are equally to blame for the cognitive dissonance we face. And, ultimately, no one really has a good solution about how to strongly and honorably respond to the Trump supporter in our lives. Do we forgive and forget? Turn the other cheek after it’s been slapped?

I have good friends, rock-ribbed Republicans, who, until the Trump presidency, I considered the salt of the earth. Religious people. Smart. Hard workers. Honorable in business. Good parents. Good citizens. Good-natured. The type of folks with whom you could genuinely smile, when talk would come to politics, and say, “We’ll just agree to disagree.” People I admired and respected and whose political differences enriched my own life by pressing me to reconsider my political views. Now? These once-honorable people defend a man with whom they seem to have nothing in common. Worse, they defend him in the style in which he has asked to be defended: by deriding the rest of us. To them, I’m the idiot who dares to dissent.