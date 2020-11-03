The Crushing Anxiety of the Worst Election of Our Lifetimes

I’ve always had trouble watching the countdown to Election Day. Even in a cycle that passes for normal, issues get reduced to talking points trotted out for their appeal to marginal polling demographics. Since the Electoral College robs us of one-person-one-vote fairness and hinges on the favors of undecided voters in swing states, candidates’ rhetoric and campaign promises descend into pandering to these small groups. And because they’re not seen as the key to winning Pennsylvania hearts, the most universally relevant and urgent matters that have ever come before us—the climate and extinction crises—are either trivialized or completely shelved. As though our children’s future doesn’t hang on our handling of these emergencies—right now, not down the road—by the thinnest of possible threads.

This year the stakes are so brutally high it feels like a sucking wound of anxiety, a whirling vortex of potentially chaotic outcomes. We’re forced to picture a scenario where the incumbent baselessly declares victory or refuses to concede, exhorting his angriest diehard supporters to take to the street—some of them, doubtless, bearing arms, like Trump supporter Kyle Rittenhouse or Trump-supporting militia groups. Or the men who plotted to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

We’re forced to picture a scenario where the vote in a key state is suddenly, opaquely hijacked by hacker minions of Vladimir Putin bent on retaining their useful idiot in the White House. Or where vote-counting rules and logistics keep us all in limbo for weeks, during which the incumbent, in a fit of vengeful petulance, hurls himself even further into a scorched-earth dismantling of our civil-service apparatus purely for the satisfaction of saddling his successor with a grossly depopulated administrative state—or drags his cause before a newly hard-right Supreme Court, hand-picked to vote in favor of extreme forms of presidential authority.

There’s a limit to therapeutic intervention as a means of bridging cultural schism.

All these scenarios, and more, flash before our dazzled and exhausted eyes. In the meantime a third wave of disease crashes over us, with almost a quarter-million dead—most of them needlessly—as the incumbent holds chanting, Nuremberg-like rallies crowded with unmasked admirers and barks out, against obvious evidence to the contrary, that we’re “rounding the turn.”

It’s hard to imagine a stronger argument for an executive shuffle in the Oval than the one presented by the past eight months of bungled pandemic response. But still, largely because of the separate information and propaganda silos into which our voters are now funneled, the competition in this presidential race has been tragically stiff.