The U.S. Is Now Officially Out of the Paris Agreement

Though the U.S. could reenter as soon as February, should Biden wind up in the White House, climate activists fear that pursuing such a policy in a purely symbolic way carries its own dangers. Martin Vilela, of the Bolivian Platform on Climate Change, a civil society group, worries about a Biden administration rejoining Paris without substantive commitments. “The risk,” he said over email, “is that the U.S. will use their reinstatement politically, to push and reinforce the application of false solutions, such as carbon markets, that will dangerously delay climate action” and spread the “false global public idea that the problem is being addressed.” Prior to leaving the Paris Agreement, the U.S. had committed to reduce its emissions by just 26–28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. To satisfy the terms of the agreement, a Biden White House would at the very least need to present a ramped-up commitment that extends through 2030.

Symbolic climate pledges have become a problem in recent years. A recent report from the Third World Network and several other civil society groups across the global north and south argues that “net-zero” pledges from both corporations like Shell and the United Kingdom rely on either unproven technologies or vast amounts of land through carbon offsets and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, or BECCS—a term for harvesting new plants on millions or even billions of hectares of land to generate bioenergy, whose emissions would then be captured and stored underground. Beyond the question of whether society can actually devote that much land to the project, the technology to capture emissions—as many experts have pointed out—doesn’t yet exist at the massive scale many of these optimistic plans assume. Making climate commitments contingent on future technological breakthroughs amounts to a gamble that critics say distracts from more concrete efforts to reduce emissions in the near term.



That doesn’t mean that if he wins, Biden should simply walk away from the Paris Agreement: While many still criticize Paris as being inadequate, there isn’t a more attractive alternative on offer. And there’s not much time to build something new in its place. Without the U.S. in the Paris Agreement, campaigners fear a future of ad hoc climate diplomacy built on shaky net-zero pledges and lacking any clearly defined standards and accountability, however voluntary those may be now.

