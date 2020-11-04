The U.S. Is Now Officially Out of the Paris Agreement

Two years after a flashy press conference in the White House Rose Garden, the United States officially filed notice last fall that it would be leaving the Paris Agreement—the international community’s main attempt at coordinated climate action. Wednesday morning, as election results remain up in the air, that departure became official. If he’s reelected, Donald Trump will keep the U.S. out of the agreement. Joe Biden has long pledged to reenter it.

A second Trump term would be a domestic and international nightmare for climate policy, activists say. But a Biden win wouldn’t be a quick fix, either. Going back to Obama-era climate diplomacy won’t meet the challenge at hand, nor will it rebuild the trust decades of combative U.S. officials have squandered. Trump may have exacerbated America’s global reputation as a climate saboteur—but he didn’t create it. That’s a lesson Joe Biden would do well to heed if he prevails and wants to rejoin the Paris Agreement, international activists say—because recommitting without changing the way the U.S. does climate diplomacy could just make the problem worse.

The Paris Agreement is often seen domestically as a crowning achievement of U.S. diplomacy. But its legacy internationally is more controversial. At the agreement’s core are each country’s Nationally Determined Contributions: voluntary emissions-reduction pledges from each country that are intended to be “ratcheted up” over time. That’s a far cry from the earlier, legally binding approach embodied in the Kyoto Protcol, in which wealthier countries took more responsibility for bringing down their emissions and helped to finance energy transitions in poorer parts of the world. The U.S. Senate rejected that treaty in 1997 in a 95–0 vote, egged on by Robert Byrd, Chuck Hagel, and polluters in the climate-denying Global Climate Coalition. Paris, while a remarkable diplomatic achievement, is also the result of other countries trying to accommodate U.S. corporate and political interests with a weaker and less equitable framework.

The U.S. has long been a barrier to serious international cooperation on climate change, objecting to binding targets, enforcement mechanisms, funding commitments, and any policy recognizing that developed countries are far more responsible for global warming than developing ones. During the Obama administration, top U.S. negotiator Todd Stern used the National Security Administration to spy on other countries’ delegations to gain advanced intel on their negotiating in climate talks leading up to Paris. The U.S. is also widely suspected of having strong-armed the Filipino government into dropping the late Bernarditas de Castro-Mueller—a frequent critic of U.S. climate policy—off her country’s delegation when she served as a leading coordinator and spokesperson for the G77 plus China, an umbrella group of 130 developing nations.

“Of course under Trump it just got much worse,” Meena Raman, Head of the Third World Network’s Climate Program and a veteran of United Nations climate talks, told me by email. “But overall having the U.S. in the [UN Framework Convention on Climate Change] or the Paris Agreement for developing countries has been very challenging and difficult, given its hard stances.”