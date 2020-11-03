The Fate of American Democracy Is in the Hands of Cable News

The 2020 presidential election could very well be messy, complex, and slow, defined by an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, legal challenges, and possibly recounts reminiscent of the fiasco in Florida in 2000. And cable news, which millions of people will be watching throughout Election Night, is pathologically incapable of dealing with messy, complex, and slow stories. The networks are designed for easy answers that feed simple narratives, and they have shown a tendency to be short-circuited by Donald Trump’s chicanery. He will undoubtedly spend Tuesday evening desperately spinning a victory, and how cable networks respond may profoundly impact the result of the election.

Trump is hoping for confusion. Ever since Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death opened a seat on the Supreme Court—filled last week by conservative Amy Coney Barrett—he has telegraphed that he plans on contesting the results of the election all the way to the top of the American legal system. On Sunday, Axios reported that he might even declare victory prematurely if he has an early lead in crucial swing states, in an attempt to claim that legitimate mail-in ballots, which heavily favor Democrats and may be counted after Election Night, are evidence of widespread voter fraud.



His gambit would have no legal merit. It’s a stunt so shameless that it has already been widely condemned. But it’s a piece of a larger strategy that will test the media: Trump is insisting that the winner of the election be called on Election Night because he thinks he has a good chance of being ahead in the early going. As campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, “If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe that President Trump will be ahead on Election Night... And then they’re going to try to steal it back after the election.”



The president and his allies will undoubtedly try to turn any inch they are given into a mile, whether it’s a significant pro-Trump margin among in-person voters on Tuesday, ambiguity about mail-in ballots, or some unexpected factor. The point of declaring victory prematurely is to pressure the media and the public into accepting an inaccurate and half-formed picture of the actual results. And there is every reason to believe that cable news will fall for it.



Just think about what happened two years ago. As with this year, there was a strong sense that the full picture—which would likely portray a “blue wave” of Democratic victories—would only fully emerge days, if not weeks, later. And yet, on Election Day, numerous pundits declared that the Democrats had fallen short of expectations and that the president and his party had withstood their first great electoral test. That, of course, was quickly proven to be bullshit.

