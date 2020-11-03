The Violence and Hope in Texas Is Our Future

In 2020 in Texas, depending on which county you live in, a voter can head to the polls at 3 a.m. Or they can drive for several hours to drop their ballot off at the one box in their county of millions, and then wait to see if their ballot will be thrown out later in court. Some voters surround campaign buses in trucks festooned with “Back the Blue” flags so tall they block traffic, and other voters could be the ones run off the road.



Texas may be the future: both energizing left and progressive victories to protect voting rights and build power through grassroots movements, and the threat of right-wing violence pushing back. Harris County, home to Houston, is the backdrop for much of this speculation. In 2018, 27-year-old Lina Hidalgo was elected as Harris County’s chief executive—her title is County Judge—on the Harris County Commissioners Court. The body oversees the county’s jails and hospital system, and this year, they appointed the current county clerk, Chris Hollins, the first Black county clerk in Harris County’s history (and its youngest), who oversees elections. They’ve significantly expanded access to the vote for people in Harris County, which in turn has met with backlash from conservatives in the state legislature and courts. Over the last few days alone, the Texas Republican party has tried to get more than 120,000 votes tossed out. And when Texas Trump supporters swarmed a Biden campaign bus in dozens of vehicles, one colliding with a car that was with the Biden campaign, the state Republican Party railed against the media and Democrats in the Trump Train’s support.

“Against all odds,” reported the Texas Tribune when County Judge Hidalgo assumed office in 2019, “she’s running the most populous county in Texas—the first woman and Latina to do so—after riding a blue tsunami in Harris County that swept away several countywide Republican officials and saw Democrats prevail in every county judicial race.” After those wins, the county increased election budgets from the $4 million allocated by the prior Republican administration to $31 million for 2020. Eric Levitz at New York magazine noted, “If Biden carries Texas Tuesday, it’s quite plausible that a razor-thin Democratic victory in a county-judge race will be a (if not the) reason why.”

The decision to keep eight polling places open all night the Thursday before the election was the work of County Clerk Hollins. On the first night of 24-hour-voting, County Judge Hildago announced on Twitter, “We just hit our highest voter turnout. Ever. Nearly 1.4 million votes have been cast in Harris County and we’re not even done with Early Vote yet.” (Overall, 9.7 million people voted in Texas by October 30, surpassing before Election Day the total number of voters who turned out in the 2016 election. “More Texans have now voted in this election than in any election ever—by about 700,000 and counting, as of Sunday afternoon,” according to NPR.) As Texas Monthly reported on the all-night voting scene, voters arrived from their late shifts—public transit workers, Amazon delivery drivers. One voter, an engineer at an oil-field services company who showed up to vote at 1 a.m., told the Monthly, “What I like about engineering is that you can’t manipulate the laws of physics and mathematics. As we’ve seen lately, election laws are not the same.”

As another way to expand access to the polls, Harris County proposed drive-through voting this year, which was approved by the Secretary of State and tested in an election in July. The Texas Republican Party filed suit against Hollins over drive-through voting several months later (in part, making an equal protection argument akin to the one which handed George W. Bush the presidency in 2000—essentially arguing that different counties having different election policies is a violation of the constitution—and which Justice Brett Kavanaugh has resurrected in a Supreme Court ruling concerning Wisconsin voters). “Those folks will stop at nothing to make sure that the right to vote in this country is limited to a select few,” Hollins told local radio station KTSU2. “There is no other way to describe it other than voter suppression.”