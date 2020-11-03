The Violence and Hope in Texas Is Our Future

“Against all odds,” reported the Texas Tribune when County Judge Hidalgo assumed office in 2019, “she’s running the most populous county in Texas—the first woman and Latina to do so—after riding a blue tsunami in Harris County that swept away several countywide Republican officials and saw Democrats prevail in every county judicial race.” After those wins, the county increased election budgets from the $4 million allocated by the prior Republican administration to $31 million for 2020. Eric Levitz at New York magazine noted, “If Biden carries Texas Tuesday, it’s quite plausible that a razor-thin Democratic victory in a county-judge race will be a (if not the) reason why.”

The decision to keep eight polling places open all night the Thursday before the election was the work of County Clerk Hollins. On the first night of 24-hour voting, County Judge Hildago announced on Twitter, “We just hit our highest voter turnout. Ever. Nearly 1.4 million votes have been cast in Harris County and we’re not even done with Early Vote yet.” (Overall, 9.7 million people voted in Texas by October 30, surpassing, before Election Day, the total number of voters who turned out in the 2016 election. “More Texans have now voted in this election than in any election ever—by about 700,000 and counting, as of Sunday afternoon,” according to NPR.) As Texas Monthly reported on the all-night voting scene, voters arrived from their late shifts—public transit workers, Amazon delivery drivers. One voter, an engineer at an oil-field services company who showed up to vote at 1 a.m., told the Monthly, “What I like about engineering is that you can’t manipulate the laws of physics and mathematics. As we’ve seen lately, election laws are not the same.”

As another way to expand access to the polls, Harris County proposed drive-through voting this year, which was approved by the Secretary of State and tested in an election in July. The Texas Republican Party filed suit against Hollins over drive-through voting several months later (in part, making an equal protection argument akin to the one that handed George W. Bush the presidency in 2000—essentially arguing that different counties having different election policies is a violation of the Constitution—and which Justice Brett Kavanaugh has resurrected in a Supreme Court ruling concerning Wisconsin voters). “Those folks will stop at nothing to make sure that the right to vote in this country is limited to a select few,” Hollins told local radio station KTSU2. “There is no other way to describe it … than voter suppression.”