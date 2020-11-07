America’s Unlikely Savior

Sisyphus finally got the boulder up the hill. And Joe Biden—48 years after he was elected to the Senate and 33 years after he launched his first race for the White House—is president-elect.

His belated triumph, which came when the networks in rapid succession called Pennsylvania for the Democrats, was achieved in true Biden fashion—after days of anguish and potential disappointment. But the election was more than a vindication of persistence or even a partial rejection of the bilious, boodling, brain-dead regime of Donald J. Trump.

Playing against type, the logorrhea-prone Biden ran a disciplined campaign, beginning with his stunning comeback in the South Carolina primary, after he finished fourth in the Iowa caucuses and fifth in New Hampshire. No candidate in the era of the primaries has ever roared back from oblivion as Biden did in South Carolina, thanks to overwhelming Black support that extended from Representative Jim Clyburn to churchgoing women in small towns throughout the state.