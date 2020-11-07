America’s Unlikely Savior

Playing against type, the logorrhea-prone Biden ran a disciplined campaign, beginning with his stunning comeback in the South Carolina primary, after he finished fourth in the Iowa caucuses and fifth in New Hampshire. No candidate in the era of the primaries has ever roared back from oblivion as Biden did in South Carolina, thanks to overwhelming Black support that extended from Representative Jim Clyburn to churchgoing women in small towns throughout the state.

At 77, the oldest presidential nominee in history, Biden then had to confront a pandemic that preyed on older Americans. Had he been stricken with Covid-19, Trump and his GOP mouthpieces would have turned the virus into a parable of Democratic weakness. But never wavering in his determination to put safety and science first, Biden endured ridicule from Trump and nervous concern from Democrats as he spent the spring campaigning from his Wilmington basement. And, contrary to glib forecasts, Biden rose in the polls. For the rest of the campaign—from a virtual Democratic convention to parking-lot rallies—Biden offered a dramatic contrast to the self-indulgent superspreader in chief.

Biden has spent so much of his career searching for the magic words to connect with voters.

More than anything, Biden found his voice for the 2020 campaign. Yes, this is a political cliché. But, in Biden’s case, it was true. The former vice president, whose life has been defined by suffering and empathy, turned this campaign into a referendum on character. It pitted his own character—and that of the United States throughout its history—against the hatemongering of the Trump years. The results were not as unequivocal as Democrats had hoped, but Biden’s Midwestern strategy did carry him to the promised land of 270 electoral votes.