There Will Be No Emphatic Rejection of Trump

It has become an All About Eve election. Everything that happened before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday has fulfilled Bette Davis’s cinematic prediction, “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.”

Democrats had hoped for a massive, unequivocal repudiation of Donald Trump for his mishandling of the pandemic, his raging White House incompetence, and his disdain for the rule of law. Instead, there was the sobering message that Trump’s support in key states like Florida was, in truth, greater than the polls had predicted.

Even with the TV networks demonstrating admirable restraint in not rushing to project swing states, Joe Biden has lost Florida, Texas, and Ohio. And while Democrats have some reason for optimism in Georgia, North Carolina is also looking dicey for the former vice president. In many key states, the counting of votes will go on through Wednesday or even later.

Now, although nothing is definite, Biden’s path to victory is centered on the lost Rust Belt states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, plus Arizona, which, just before midnight, Fox News called for Biden. But even after you throw in a lone Nebraska electoral vote from Omaha, it only gets Biden to 290 electoral votes (and if he loses Pennsylvania, it gets him to a nail-biting 270).



This was, in many ways, the best that Trump and the Republicans could have hoped for on election night. A close contest will produce endless litigation over disputed ballots in the up-for-grabs states, especially Pennsylvania. And a 6-to-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court could end up vindicating the GOP’s heavy-handed agenda of voter suppression.