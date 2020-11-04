There Will Be No Emphatic Rejection of Trump

Even with the TV networks demonstrating admirable restraint in not rushing to project swing states, Joe Biden has lost Florida, Texas, and Ohio. And while Democrats have some reason for optimism in Georgia, North Carolina is also looking dicey for the former vice president. In many key states, the counting of votes will go on through Wednesday or even later.

Now, although nothing is definite, Biden’s path to victory is centered on the lost Rust Belt states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, plus Arizona, which, just before midnight, Fox News called for Biden. But even after you throw in a lone Nebraska electoral vote from Omaha, it only gets Biden to 290 electoral votes (and if he loses Pennsylvania, it gets him to a nail-biting 270).



This was, in many ways, the best that Trump and the Republicans could have hoped for on election night. A close contest will produce endless litigation over disputed ballots in the up-for-grabs states, especially Pennsylvania. And a 6–3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court could end up vindicating the GOP’s heavy-handed agenda of voter suppression.