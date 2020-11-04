Election Day Was Peaceful—Then Trump Opened His Mouth

While some technical issues hindered voting in some precincts and counties in states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, there were no widespread or systemic breakdowns in the electoral process. In Georgia’s Fulton County, home to the city of Atlanta and a major share of the state electorate, election officials announced that a burst pipe in a storage room would delay the counting of absentee ballots stored there. Officials said that the ballots themselves were not affected by the mishap.

While some polling places saw long lines on Tuesday, the nationwide surge in early and absentee voting appeared to reduce the risk of multihour waits to cast a ballot in person in key battleground states. Thanks to the expanded access to different voting options, as well as the high stakes of the presidential election, America appeared on track to set its best turnout record in at least a century. Those are buoying results for advocates of expanded voter access as well as a symbolic rebuke of voter-suppression measures in Republican-led states.

This year also saw a flurry of legal challenges to voting laws by both Democrats and Republicans, with left-leaning advocates usually arguing for greater voting access and Trump-aligned lawyers trying to limit it. On Election Day itself, however, the courtroom drama died down. Legal challenges to voting procedures by the Trump campaign and the Republican Party were sporadic and, so far, apparently nonconsequential.