The Majestic Alaskan Rain Forest in Trump’s Crosshairs

Pacific salmon are born in freshwater rivers and streams, then head to the ocean to mature. Depending on the species, they spend anywhere from one to seven years at sea. As adults, they use the earth’s magnetic field and their sense of smell to navigate back to their birth streams to spawn the next generation. Then they die.

The Tongass supports all five species of Pacific salmon—king, sockeye, silver, chum, and pink. Every summer, millions of these fish pulse into nearly 5,000 spawning streams throughout the forest. The return of the salmon unleashes an annual feeding frenzy. Bald eagles screech and swoop from treetop to rock top, tearing into the flesh of fish. Croaking ravens swipe the scraps. Hordes of Bonaparte gulls plunge into the water and scoop up salmon eggs. Bears splash into the streams, darting their massive heads underwater and emerging triumphant with flopping fish. Abundance begets abundance—the Tongass is home to one of the world’s highest densities of both brown and black bears and the world’s highest nesting density of bald eagles. With all those fish, it’s easy to see why. But it’s not easy to see how those fish find their way into the trees.

Curious scientists noticed a few decades ago that trees along salmon-spawning streams grew faster and were larger than trees far from the streams. Analyzing core samples from streamside trees, they found high concentrations of a nitrogen variant. This variant—nitrogen 15—is found primarily in the ocean. So how did it find its way from the sea into the forest? It swam there, in the bodies of salmon loaded with marine nutrients from their time at sea. And then giant land mammals took it the rest of the way.