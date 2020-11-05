The Majestic Alaskan Rain Forest in Trump’s Crosshairs

“When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe,” wrote naturalist John Muir in 1911. Last week, news broke that the Trump administration has exempted the Tongass National Forest in Alaska from the 2001 Roadless Rule, a regulation prohibiting road construction and timber harvesting in roadless areas. The immediate implications for logging in the Tongass are complicated and unclear—in part because a diverse group of stakeholders representing tribal, environmental, and business interests will surely challenge the move in court. But any large-scale commercial logging in this forest risks harm to much more than trees. Perhaps nowhere in the United States today is the interconnectedness Muir referred to a century ago more evident than in the Tongass. And in recent times, it’s also been documented in startling ways by cutting-edge science.

Located in Alaska’s island-dotted coastal panhandle, the roughly 17-million-acre Tongass, together with the adjacent 16-million-acre Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia make up the world’s largest intact coastal temperate rain forest. Steep-forested mountains tower over glacial fjords. Humpback whales hug the coastlines, their exhalations rising through overhanging tree limbs and melding into ever-present rain clouds that drop more than 200 inches of annual precipitation. Small seabirds called marbled murrelets dive for fish in the ocean and lay a single egg on a moss-covered branch of an old-growth tree. The Tongass is a place blurring the line between where the forest ends and the sea begins. And no other species symbolizes this blurred line more than salmon. In fact, salmon cross the line. Salmon are in the trees.

Pacific salmon are born in freshwater rivers and streams, then head to the ocean to mature. Depending on the species, they spend anywhere from one to seven years at sea. As adults, they use the earth’s magnetic field and their sense of smell to navigate back to their birth streams to spawn the next generation. Then they die.