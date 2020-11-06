Let’s Take a Moment to Check in With Some Extremely Rich People

The passing of a ballot measure in California that allowed ride-share and delivery companies to classify their drivers as contractors also delivered a windfall for Uber’s top shareholders, including co-founder Garrett Camp, whose net worth rose by nearly $350 million in the wake of the decision. In Illinois, Chicago hedge fund CEO and longtime Republican donor Ken Griffin, who poured $54 million into defeating a measure to raise taxes on the wealthy in the state, likewise saw his wealth increase (and the measure fail) this week. Not long ago, he had worried about a potential Democratic sweep in Congress: “You’ll see some incredibly progressive economic proposals,” he warned at a charity event. “I think that’s actually really negative for assets.” Luckily for the assets, the sweep was averted; the problem that remains concerns the 99 percent of Americans who would have stood to benefit from even the most modest of tax hikes on Griffin and the like, particularly as they attempt to weather a second ruinous economic downturn barely a decade after the last.

But what might be most depressing about the present state of affairs is that plenty of the wealthy had already made their peace with the election. While some initially expressed dismay over the prospect of vaguely higher taxes under a Biden administration, they soon came around to the possibility by simply transferring their money to their children ahead of schedule. The financial sector at large has also managed to avoid the threat of any serious crackdown, at least for the next four years. “It’s not our expectation that a change in the administration will transform our relationship and direction from a regulatory standpoint,” one banking executive told The Wall Street Journal earlier this week, which seemed like a somewhat complicated way of saying “Biden won’t do shit.”

In other words, despite their on-and-off fretting, the rich will be more than fine no matter who’s in the White House or which seats change in Congress. That’s the unfortunate consequence of what’s sometimes described as “neoliberal consensus” in our political system but might also be called old-fashioned bipartisan cravenness. It’s also why some of the ruling class have been eager to spread optimism this week. “We can harness the energy of this moment in time towards finding the necessary common ground so we can all move forward together,” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said in a little motivational speech to his staff on Wednesday. In a similar pep talk, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told employees, “I believe in America, its future and the role we can all play in driving healthy growth and creating an inclusive society.” That, of course, never included a wealth tax on his $1.3 billion.