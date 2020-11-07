Trump Is Still the President, and the Pandemic Is Getting Worse

Municipal governments can be very effective at pinpointing exactly where infections are taking place and taking swift action to prevent further spread. “By sharing what’s happening at the neighborhood level or at the zip-code level, it actually helps to get people on the same page and to motivate them to take action, whether it’s faith leaders, or elected officials, or the heads of community-based organizations,” Chokshi said. “It helps to galvanize everyone to say, Look, something is happening in our communities, we need to take steps quickly before things get worse. And if there’s one thing that we’ve learned about this virus, which is such a formidable foe, it’s that swift action is necessary.” Local officials can also help communities and neighborhoods send messages about ways to protect yourself and others, from preventative measures to getting tested and treated.

States can also be powerful players in addressing the pandemic—in some cases, more effectively than the national government. While the U.S. might not legally be able to mandate mask-wearing, for instance, states can. This year, 33 states and the District of Columbia required people to wear masks in most public situations. Other states have developed contract-tracing apps, including apps for visitors to check into every day with potential symptoms. Some states instituted restrictions on travel from certain regions and testing regimes for those who had been in Covid-19 hot zones. Still others have cut down on how many people can be in restaurants or stores at a time. And at the height of spread, some states implemented stay-at-home orders.

U.S. agencies will also have the opportunity to change tack. Although officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, Health and Human Services, and elsewhere have often come under sharp criticism for kowtowing to the Trump administration, they may soon be given freer rein to begin implementing more effective strategies. And even if they continue keeping a low profile as the pandemic rages on, they will still begin the transition process of working with Biden’s team. That can include shifting certain approaches to line up with the incoming administration’s plans, as long as it doesn’t directly conflict with existing orders from the current administration. “These folks are professionals,” Benjamin told me. “This is not a new process for them.”