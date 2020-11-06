Grassroots Democrats Wanted to Protect the Vote. Then National Organizers Abandoned Them.

Late Wednesday afternoon, as Election Day stretched into Election Week, in cities and towns across the United States, grassroots Democrats took to the streets under a new banner: Protect the Results. A boisterous crowd stretching five blocks marched down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Hundreds marched in Boston. In Sequim, Washington, a coastal town on the Olympic peninsula, dozens held American flags and signs reading “Count Every Vote,” singing “This Land is Your Land.” A hundred rallied in Knoxville, Tennessee. More than 300 answered the call from Lancaster Stands Up, a well-organized community group in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The rallies were peaceful, even lighthearted, as many participants expressed confidence in the ongoing process of vote counting and hope that their candidate, Joe Biden, was in a strong position to win. But the rallies were also surprisingly small. And many local organizers are upset at the national groups that launched Protect the Results, claiming they had pulled the rug out from them. “We had 2,000 people registered to attend our event and maybe just a few dozen showed,” Sara Clough, a leader of Indivisible Austin, told me. In New York City, 7,000 people RSVPed, organizers told me, but only about 2,000 showed up.

What happened? What follows is a cautionary tale in an ongoing saga, one that will only become more important next year, as national organizations and grassroots Democratic organizers work to coordinate their engagement with a future Biden administration. For while progressive organizations try to present a united front to the public, the truth inside the movement is much messier. Groups jockey for position all the time, as attention produces funding. The internet also makes it much easier for entrepreneurial organizational initiatives that surf off of fast-breaking news. But as the last few days show, converting a list of events on a map into a wave of successful local actions, in the midst of a pandemic, an intense election, and under great time pressure, is no easy trick.