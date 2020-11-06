Grassroots Democrats Wanted to Protect the Vote. Then National Organizers Abandoned Them.

Jonathan Smucker, one of the founders of Lancaster Stands Up and a veteran community organizer, was furious. “We’ve been organizing a broad base in Pennsylvania since the 2016 election. Today we’re mobilizing our community to rally for democracy and to count every vote. My patience for this kind of bullshit from national organizations that are not accountable to a base has run out,” he tweeted.

Of course, some of the other local PTR organizers may be breathing a sigh of relief that the whole effort to respond so rapidly to a Trump provocation kind of fizzled. For one thing, some national groups, notably the Movement for Black Lives and America Votes, quietly absented themselves from the PTR effort over concerns that its leaders weren’t taking the threat of violence from the right seriously enough. And in mid-October, Nelini Stamp, a longtime national organizer with the Working Families Party, took to her Facebook page to express her worries about the PTR plan. Noting that a lot of mistakes had been made in 2000 in how the left responded to that contested election, she said, “I am worried we are over correcting a bit,” adding, “If we act really quickly after 11/3 … we WILL play into the Republican and right-wing playbook, they want to see people take the streets immediately after the election so they can stop counting votes. They will use ‘insurrection’ or the many DOJs and election integrity commissions they have to say ‘we can’t count votes peacefully due to unrest’ we must just submit the votes as is.” Somewhat prophetically, she also noted, “We need to prepare for all scenarios and that includes winning y’all, we are so used to losing I think we’re just preparing for all the bad with contested and not anything for if we win out right.”

In the end, it looks like Protect the Results has avoided a mess of its own creation. As I write, it is throwing its efforts behind a parallel project that has also been in the works this fall, to bring the grassroots out on the Saturday after the election. Pulled together by the Frontline, a partnership between the Movement for Black Lives and the Working Families Party, the plan all along has been to hold large demonstrations on that day, which would either be focused on defending against a Trump power grab or celebrating the election returns. The name of the event now is Voters Decided. And it’s expected to be a party.