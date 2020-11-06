The Philadelphian Left Holds the Line

On Friday morning, after a full night spent counting and tabulating mail-in ballots, votes from Philadelphia may have delivered the final blow kicking President Trump out of the White House. Thursday, Trump attempted to preemptively cast doubt on the result. “They’re trying to steal an election, they’re trying to rig an election,” the deflated president told a White House briefing room, calling Detroit and Philadelphia “two of the most corrupt political places.”

For the last week, Philadelphia has been a hub of nationwide election-defense work rallying behind a simple message: Count All The Votes. Regular protests of hundreds of union members, community organizing groups, and socialists—including outside the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being tallied—have channeled the manic energy that’s flowed out of Tuesday’s election into traditional marches and marathon dance parties alike. People in mailbox costumes dancing to Mary J. Blige, puppet displays, and protesting Elmos have presented themselves as a populist answer to a week of attempted coups from the White House and the wannabe brownshirt supporters who have surrounded vote-counters in top battleground states to chant either “Stop the count!” or “Count the votes!” depending on whether Trump is ahead. Early this morning, local news in Philadelphia received reports of a Hummer that had driven up from Virginia in an alleged plot to attack the Convention Center. Were it not for rolling demonstrations this week, it’s possible that scenes in Pennsylvania could have been far uglier—and the election results less certain.

The left-led demonstrations to protect both the election and a decidedly centrist candidate build on decades of Philadelphia organizing—much of it responding, in turn, to Republicans policies suppressing Black voters. Just weeks ago, racial justice and community groups came together to support protests against the police killing of Walter Wallace, led by Wallace’s family and community in West Philadelphia. The demonstrations around the presidential election follow on the heels of recent electoral successes for left-wing elected officials both in Philadelphia and across the state, involving massive canvassing and get-out-the-vote efforts to elect underdog candidates. A year ago, organizer Kendra Brooks became the first Working Families candidate elected to the city council, where she joined councilwoman Helen Gym, who has deep roots in Philly organizing spaces. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner—elected in 2017—was familiar to the activists he defended when they were arrested during Occupy demonstrations. Nikil Saval and Rick Krajewski were each elected to the state legislature, where they’ll join fellow democratic socialists Summer Lee, Elizabeth Fiedlner and Sara Innamorato, who were all re-elected to a second terms on Tuesday.