Alaska Offers Biden the Slimmest of Hopes for a Democratic Senate

In reality, though, the odds that Gross can make up his election-night deficit are slim. More than 35,000 of the uncounted 134,000 ballots are from voters in heavily Republican districts. Assuming he manages to break even in those conservative districts, Gross would have to carry the rest by a better than 3-to-1 margin to win the election. That’s a mathematically possible outcome, but not one that looks to be politically possible.

Alaska is a conservative state. The electorate is strongly pro-development—especially for the oil and gas industry, which has put so much money into the state treasury that Alaskans have lived free of state sales or income taxes for more than 40 years.

Voters here are also fiercely pro-military, thankful for all the federal spending on bases and payroll in Alaska. However, despite this big flow of cash from Washington, many are opposed to nearly any other sort of federal intervention.

Sullivan has his own bona fides as a colonel in the Marine Corps Reserves and an assistant Secretary of State in the George W. Bush administration. He was also head of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources and the state’s attorney general—appointed by Palin. His family manages a publicly traded $5.5 billion paint, coatings and sealants company in Ohio, and family and company executives have been big donors to his two Senate campaigns and to Sullivan-supportive PACs.