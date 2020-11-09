Alaska Offers Biden the Slimmest of Hopes for a Democratic Senate

At first glance, the race doesn’t look especially close. Alaska’s first-term Republican senator, Dan Sullivan, was easily ahead 62 percent to 32 percent in his reelection bid against Al Gross, a quasi-Democrat, after almost 193,000 Election Day and some early voting ballots were counted. Yet there were more than 134,000 absentee, early, and questioned ballots still to count as of the Sunday, leaving Democrats hopeful that their guy could overcome a 58,000-vote deficit.

This prospect looks plausible on paper. Judging by anemic in-person Election Day vote tallies in strongly Democratic districts across the state, it appears that many more Democratic and independent voters cast absentee ballots than Republicans this year. (A potential spoiler candidate, John Wayne Howe of the Alaskan Independence Party, polled over 5 percent in the in-person balloting.)

The Tuesday start to counting the outstanding votes is not a mistake: The state decided to do it that way, giving workers time to check the absentee ballots against the list of Election Day voters.