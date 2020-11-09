The Democrats Will Suffer if They Abandon the Green New Deal

What if it barely matters what Democrats “talk about” or “campaign on”? What if this is less a problem of political messaging or positioning than of political education, information access, and ubiquitous propaganda? In other words, if the Democrats actively try to abandon “identity issues,” will anyone in this political environment actually stop associating them with “identity issues”?

The same questions face people trying to find the right way to talk about the climate crisis. Greens have spawned their own variant of the message-obsessed Beltway consultant class, drawn to abstract questions: Should we call it renewables or clean energy? Focus on solutions, or apocalypse? It’s hard to imagine any messaging at this point could make people believe a Democratic White House will improve their lives enough to be worth voting for, however well climate action and investing in wind and solar power might happen to poll. The burden is on Biden’s White House to prove a Democratic Party pursuing emissions cuts can make people’s lives better, and it will have to do so under less than ideal circumstances. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is likely to try to block anything that smells like climate policy, much less the more ambitious job creation agenda that Biden campaigned on. Oil and gas companies continuing to go bankrupt and shed jobs by the thousands will put a Biden administration in a difficult bind: getting blamed for a decline of oil and gas jobs while unable to pass the kinds of broad-based spending packages that could help stop the bleeding.

That could spell disaster in 2022, with backlash to energy job losses setting Democrats quickly down the Obama administration’s eight-year path of losing control over the House, Senate, and White House. That’s not to say Biden will be totally bound by a hostile Senate. But the gargantuan nature of the climate challenge—that is, upending the energetic basis of the global economy—means policies to address it can’t be snuck in around the edges of politics through a few regulatory changes or executive orders. Social democracy is a bare minimum for easing people through that enormous transition and anathema to both parties’ DNA. Whether the GOP resolves to give up the ghost of climate denial post-Trump, it doesn’t seem poised to support guaranteeing healthcare to laid-off oil and gas workers or fiscal support to communities whose tax bases stand to be devastated by an onslaught of bankruptcies. Democrats, for their part, remain mostly ambivalent about enlisting the government too much to create jobs and provide for basic needs, preferring anodyne language about lowering prescription drug prices and defending the Affordable Care Act.

The Democratic Party will have to figure out how to deliver real things for people if it wants to avoid a blowout loss in 2022, and preserve hope for climate policy that’s remotely in touch with the scale of the problem. Important as a creative and ambitious executive branch is at this point, it’ll ultimately take sustained Democratic majorities to bring greenhouse gas emissions down to zero. Historically, Democrats have won those by improving people’s lives, as Franklin Delano Roosevelt did after the New Deal. There’s no surefire way that will work this time around, but it’s worth trying given that nothing else seems to be working. They might even manage to save a few thousand lives in the process.