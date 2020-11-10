Ivanka in Exile

What now, for Ivanka Trump? Since publishing her unpleasant-to-pronounce self-help book Women Who Work in 2017 and closing her poorly-performing personal fashion line in 2018, the favorite first daughter has appeared to work solely as an adviser to her father, while her husband and siblings have also crowded around the throne. The role of United States president is extremely powerful, but temporary—Ivanka placed a high wager when she first leaned into her father’s campaign and later took on a job in the administration, and she’ll soon be out of a job she likely hoped would last longer.

Before joining the White House, Ivanka held a development and acquisitions role at the Trump Organization and did other things that the children of the wealthy do: attended galas, received serviceable though not always ideal seating at fashion shows, bought art, and bathed in the warm glow of softball profiles in women’s magazines. (“Full-speed at work and hands-on at home, Ivanka Trump knows what it means to be a modern millennial,” one cooed in 2015.) During her time in the west wing of the White House, she has thrown in her glossy, blonde lot with child separations, flagrant racism, and the host of other outrages now synonymous with her own name. She tried to craft an image as the softer Trump, focused as she was on entrepreneurship and STEM, but the project of maintaining some semblance of liberal cachet failed. Her position is so dire that it is yet premature to think she’ll even attempt to stage a comeback. But we’ve been wrong to doubt the Trumps before.

In this tense lame-duck interim—after the pin has entered the balloon, as it were, but before the explosion itself—one can’t help but speculate on the calculations going on behind the scenes. There may yet be such a thing as Ivanka 3.0 (successor to Ivanka the First, the generic, sleek heiress, and Ivanka the Second, the babyfaced puppet of a would-be tyrant), but how will she try to pull it off?