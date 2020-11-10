Ivanka in Exile

Sources told ArtNet that “many of the more prominent dealers would not think twice about selling Jared and Ivanka works, even if they wouldn’t want to be buddy-buddy with the couple in public,” which sounds about right. I asked Kaitlin Phillips, who described herself as a “headset-level publicist” at a P.R. firm, what she would do if Ivanka walked into a party she was running. She replied that a polite ejection would be in order. Adam Abdalla, CEO of Cultural Counsel, the firm where Phillips works, said, “Personally, I’d love to see these people become persona non grata. But recent history has taught me that’ll only happen if they go broke.”

Elizabeth Howard, a strategic communications consultant, explained to me what she perceived as the impossibility of Ivanka reentering high society. She’d have better luck staying in D.C., she said, where any degree of power can buy you some social cachet. (Though they may struggle, even there.) “I think she’s been seduced by Washington and power, a very different kind of power,” Howard observed, and in D.C., you’re “not as marginalized [by unpopularity] because you’re not being left off for the Met Gala or the Whitney Biennial Party or any of the cultural things that are so important to being a player in New York.”

And so her brand teeters between oblivion and the possibility of survival. One struggles to picture Ivanka Trump in a Manhattan gallery now. Some things are changing in the upper crust, even if just a little and mainly for the worst offenders. (Among whom Trump may now plausibly count herself.) The Sackler family, for example, are now so tainted by their culpability for the opioid crisis that they cannot launch new brands unscathed, even though there are galleries with their name on them all over the world. It’s a mixed existence: One couldn’t call it social death, but it is an adjustment in prestige.