Why Are Democrats Shielding Republican Liars?

Speaking with CNN on Tuesday morning, Democratic Senator Chris Coons danced a tired routine. As the interview turned toward the refusal by Republican congressional leaders to refute the lame-duck president’s dangerous attempts to invalidate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota asked Coons why his Republican colleagues are feeding a paranoid, dangerous lie.

“Bluntly … they call me to say, ‘Congratulations, please convey my well wishes to the president-elect—but I can’t say that publicly yet,’” Coons said.

As Camerota tried to squeeze in a follow-up question, Coons noted, “These are conversations best kept private.” When Camerota asked when, exactly, Republicans might make their secret private feelings known, Coons stammered, finally, “My job here is to continue to urge them privately to do the right thing and help the president accept reality and help their caucus stand up publicly.”