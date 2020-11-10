Why Are Democrats Shielding Republican Liars?

Brown, like Coons, did not deign to mention who was saying these things. All we knew was that they were Republicans and that they were mighty disappointed by Trump—a useful message, both for the Republican legislators planning for a post-Trump reality and for the Democratic senator purportedly speaking the truths shared in hushed tones by his cross-aisle buddies. Before Brown’s op-ed, it was Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts speaking with Greater Boston about his Republican colleagues. “In private, they tell me that they’re appalled by his behavior—and that this is the reality in their districts, they’re afraid of primary opponents,” McGovern said. “And I think there are moments you gotta put politics aside.”

McGovern was correct in his takeaway, but he was pointed in the wrong direction. When you have someone constantly acting as dangerously and recklessly as Trump, politics should be put aside—by the Democratic politicians Republicans apparently feel so safe confiding in! There is no good reason for Coons, or Brown, or McGovern, or any other Democratic politician in Congress to keep up the charade—much as it was obscene for Bob Woodward to conceal the fact that the president knew, early, how dangerous and airborne Covid-19 was while saying the opposite in public. If Republicans opposed Trump’s chicanery, they would oppose it. By acting as a conduit for the vague concerns of Republican legislators, these “in private” Democrats are either actively lying themselves—the my six-year-old said that he can’t believe the Bad Man is ruining the great American republic meme made flesh—or are concealing a dangerous lie. And why?

Burn your sources, or shut the hell up.

