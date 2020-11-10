You may have heard of the latter company already, for one of two reasons: Over the weekend, Parler became the most downloaded app in the country, a position it was still holding as of Tuesday morning. It’s also the app in which Lang Holland, the police chief of Marshall, Arkansas, on Friday called for his fellow users to join him in traveling to Washington, D.C., to “fight our way into the Congress and arrest every Democrat who has participated in this coup? We may have to shoot and kill many of the Communist B.L.M. and ANTIFA Democrat foot soldiers to accomplish this!!!” Holland added, “Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners leave no survivors!!” He has since resigned.

Founded in 2018 and surging since this summer, when it at one point gained a million users in a week, Parler has been adopted by practically every media personality and politician of note on the right, including some you might have forgotten. (Milo Yiannopoulos, banned from Twitter and polite society for his pedophilia apologetics, uses Parler to promote his paid video appearances on the service Cameo.) Some of them are racking up huge follower counts: 1.8 million for Bongino, 2.9 million for Ted Cruz, 1.3 million for Dinesh D’Souza. Posting many times per day (often by simply syndicating their tweets), they attract thousands of “echos,” the site’s equivalent of a retweet, “upvotes,” and comments.

Promising a boisterous public square, Parler’s appeal is based on a myth: that conservatives are uniquely targeted for “censorship” by major tech platforms and that some freer digital pasture needs to be cultivated. That such censorship can only be done by governments, and not by corporations implementing terms of service agreements, never enters into the discussion; the point is rather to emphasize the supposed liberal intolerance that has long been a key part of the conservative movement’s victim narrative. The truth is otherwise: Several revealing articles, including by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, have reported that Facebook often goes out of its way to please conservative celebrity users—holding off-the-record meetings with pundits like Ben Shapiro, withholding warnings for influential conservatives who post disinformation, arranging dinner between Mark Zuckerberg and President Trump. The notion, then, that Facebook plans to ban someone like Bongino seems improbable. He is, after all, one of the most powerful draws on a site that values engagement above all else.