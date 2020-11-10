If you want to understand the state of social media, take a look at a Twitter account called @FacebooksTop10. Maintained by New York Times journalist Kevin Roose, the account tweets a daily list of the top performing posts on Facebook. Using data from Crowdtangle, a Facebook-owned analytics firm, each day’s list is almost invariably filled with the names of conservative personalities and media networks: Ben Shapiro, Kayleigh McEnany, Steven Crowder, Fox News, Franklin Graham, Breitbart, and so on. The list is an antidote to the unfounded conservative claim that their content is “shadowbanned” or intentionally suppressed by large social networks. (It is also a reminder that Facebook’s American user base skews conservative.)

In recent months, one name has dominated Roose’s list: Dan Bongino, a former secret service agent and thrice-failed congressional candidate who has ascended the digital commentariat to become one of the most popular political personalities in the country. His podcast regularly tops the charts, and he has 6.6 million followers between Twitter and Facebook. Having leveraged his way to fame on Silicon Valley’s monopolist products, he now, like many conservatives, claims he is being targeted by them for ideological censorship. (He has claimed his Facebook account may soon be taken down.) Not coincidentally, he’s also become an investor in alternative social networks, including a video site called Rumble and a Twitter clone known as Parler, both of which emphasize their commitment to free speech, minimal content moderation, and independence from Big Tech.

You may have heard of the latter company already, for one of two reasons: Over the weekend, Parler became the most-downloaded app in the country, a position it was still holding as of Wednesday morning. It’s also the app in which Lang Holland, the police chief of Marshall, Arkansas, on Friday called for his fellow users to join him in traveling to Washington, D.C., to “fight our way into the Congress and arrest every Democrat who has participated in this coup? We may have to shoot and kill many of the Communist B.L.M. and ANTIFA Democrat foot soldiers to accomplish this!!!” Holland added, “Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners leave no survivors!!” He has since resigned.