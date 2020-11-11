The Media Is Already Rehabilitating the GOP—and Walking America Into a Trap

Biden has used both his victory speech and remarks after Election Day to call for unity and for Americans to come together in the aftermath of one of the most hyperpartisan moments in U.S. history. On Tuesday, the president-elect again assured reporters that Republicans would work with him once he takes office—“They will, they will,” he said—despite the fact the vast majority of the party won’t even recognize his victory.

This kind of messaging is de rigueur for winning candidates, not objectionable in and of itself. There are various schools of thought on whether Biden is being naïve about the prospect of thawing relations between the two parties or whether he knows the score and his continual promises of a pending epiphany are merely intended to cast Republicans in a bad light. Still, it’s a message that has been flatly rejected by Republicans. This reality, however, hasn’t always been rendered with perfect clarity: The media figures from whom liberals have learned to take their cues have, during this fraught period, been of many minds as to how to characterize the GOP.

NBC News reporter Kasie Hunt said Friday that many Republicans currently in Congress deserve credit, that they “actually do the work that keeps the country on track.” Never mind what “on track” means to a party devoted to deregulating the state, exacerbating inequality, and using the immigration system to pursue various ethnic cleansing schemes—to say nothing of a do-little-to-nothing approach to a pandemic that’s already claimed nearly a quarter of a million lives. Material reality just doesn’t have any bearing on the situation. It can’t, in a world in which the GOP is presented as a reasonable counter to liberalism, studded merely with mild disagreements about the direction of the country for which everyone shares an abiding affection.