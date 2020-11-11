The Media Is Already Rehabilitating the GOP—and Walking America Into a Trap

On Monday, as White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany delivered a baseless rant about voter fraud to reporters and the American public, Fox News host Neil Cavuto decided to pull the plug. “Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this,” Cavuto said. The move almost immediately drew ecstatic praise from media observers. The anchor’s decision was described as “not unprecedented for Cavuto.” He was further credited as being one of the staffers at the right-wing media machine who has “called out Trump multiple times over the years.” The Daily Beast joined the chorus, approvingly declaring Cavuto “one of the few Fox News hosts to challenge President Trump’s lies, especially over the past several months.”

For a host at Fox, one of the most effective right-wing propaganda machines on the planet, to receive such outsized praise after providing the mildest of pushback against one of the president’s surrogates is a warning sign. The presidential election is barely concluded, Republicans show no real sign of accepting its results, and their flamboyant willingness to proceed as if they got cheated on a vote they worked so diligently, for so many years, to literally rig in their favor will do real harm to our democratic institutions. Nevertheless, the media institutions that liberals have come to rely upon during the illiberalism of the Trump era are already trying to rewrite the history of the last four years in a way that places the American right-wing as somehow in opposition to President Donald Trump and Trumpism, even as Joe Biden prepares to take office in January in a transition of power the party has so far shown no real sign of recognizing.

Biden has used both his victory speech and remarks after Election Day to call for unity and for Americans to come together in the aftermath of one of the most hyper-partisan moments in U.S. history. On Tuesday, the president-elect again assured reporters that Republicans would work with him once he takes office—“They will, they will,” he said—despite the fact the vast majority of the party won’t even recognize his victory.