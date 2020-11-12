Will Biden Repeat Obama’s Mistakes?

Reed Hundt, a former Federal Communications Commission chairman and member of the Clinton and Obama transition teams, wrote a book about the failures of the Obama years, A Crisis Wasted. He now warns against making the same pre-inaugural mistakes—in no small part to avoid repeating the catastrophic electoral losses Democrats suffered in 2010, 2014, and 2016. “There was a tremendous amount of concern about the deficit in 2008 and 2009. All of the economists now regret that they’d advised Obama to worry about it,” Hundt told me. He warns, as well, against sequencing priorities in the way Obama’s top advisers did early on, an approach that damned the administration’s top priorities before they took root. “Go big,” is Hundt’s advice, and fast. “First Obama would do this and then that in sequence,” namely a stimulus, a health care bill, climate legislation, and immigration reform. “The result of that is that the energy agenda never got implemented at all, because it was later in the sequence. You need to do everything that needs doing simultaneously out of the gate.”



Biden’s ability to actually set a legislative agenda—on climate or otherwise—will depend in large part on Georgia’s January 5 special election, in which both of its Senate seats are at stake. As establishment Democrats continue sniping at Squad members and their allies, progressives are already funneling money into statewide groups like the New Georgia Project and revamping some of their get-out-the-vote efforts to turn out voters for the runoff elections there on January 5. Kaniela Ing, who heads up climate justice work at People’s Action, says those on the party’s left “get unfairly criticized for letting the perfect be the enemy of the good. But Jon Ossoff literally says he’s against the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, and we’re still willing to throw down. We’re not self-righteous, and we understand the stakes. We just ask that as soon as it’s over there’s some reciprocity.”



While working uphill for wins down South, those who want to see Biden go big also know that means getting creative. If he really does want an FDR-size presidency, he can’t stumble out of the gate like in 2008—or be cowed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Jeff Hauser, who heads the Revolving Door Project, a watchdog group tracking the transition, says Democrats should be ready to play hardball and turn to routinely utilized statues like the Vacancies Act and Recess Appointments Clause to maneuver around the GOP if it attempts to block Biden’s nominations to important agency positions. As affirmed in a recent Supreme Court ruling, the latter allows the president to make appointments during a congressional recess of at least 10 days. “It’s a technical statute, and possible that if you hire incompetent lawyers, you can run afoul of it,” Hauser told me. “It can be unwieldy, but it’s enormously powerful.”