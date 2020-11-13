Republican Malice Has Turned the Pandemic Into a Deadly Loop

This is also how, in the same week, you end up with Missouri’s governor begging the state legislature to allow him to spend the roughly $1 billion in federal funds that the state has left sitting on the shelf, and Minnesota asking the feds to reimburse it for a cold storage facility the state bought to store the bodies of Covid-19 victims. Compounding this gridlock is the idiocy still on full display by conservative leaders: Republican governors, like Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt and South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, who, despite seeing massive surges in positive cases and hospitalizations, refuse to do something as simple as issue a mask mandate. And even if a vaccine was released tomorrow, states aren’t sure they’ll have the money to pay for the medical infrastructure required for widespread distribution.

It doesn’t have to be this way. As Dr. Michael Osterholm, a medical adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, told CNBC, the situation, even with cases on the rise, is still manageable, but only with immediate action. The country could enter into a four-to-six-week lockdown, and the federal government “could pay for a package right now to cover all of the wages; lost wages for individual workers; for losses to small companies; to medium-size companies; or city, state, county governments,” Osterholm said. (Democratic Representative Ro Khanna has been pushing for a $2,000 monthly stimulus check since April, but as with many stimulus plans in Congress, the Republican Senate has blocked the way forward.)



The key word in all of this is “could.” Breaking this cycle is so infuriatingly simple—Congress could pay workers to stay home! Governors could tell people to Skype in with Grandma! Everybody could wear a fucking mask!